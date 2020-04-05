Kapil Sharma says daughter Anayra believes he is jobless: ‘She is bored of me’

tv

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 14:08 IST

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma is finally getting to spend time with his newborn daughter Anayra with the entire country under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the actor says that seeing him at home all the time, she may have started getting bored of his face.

Kapil talked about his life with Anayra in an interview with The Times of India. “Aaj kal saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon, and khaata aur sota hoon, bas. Badi mushkil se routine sahi hui thi. Usko settle aur hamein time par sote hue 10 din hi hue the ki phir se routine change ho gaya. Abhi baby bhi bore ho gayi hai dekh dekh ke mujhe saara din. Usko lagta hai, ‘Mera baap kuchh karta hi nahi hai’ (These days I am with the baby the whole time. I eat, I sleep, that’s it. We finally set a routine for her, we were finally able to catch some sleep for just 10 days but the routine changed again. Now she is tired of looking at me. She thinks her father is jobless),” he said.

Kapil said that Anayra has finally warmed up to him. Earlier she would only laugh while playing with her mother, Ginni Chatrath. “Since the past few days, she has started recognising me and even smiles. That feeling is out of the world. She totally justifies her name — Anayra, which means happiness. She smiles like my mother and me. Hum teeno ki aankhein band ho jaati hain haste time. Khoobsurat apni mummy jaisi hai woh (All three of us close our eyes when we laugh. She is beautiful like her mother though), and thank God for that,” he added.

Last week, Kapil took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of Anayra, who was dressed in a pink and yellow lehenga-choli. He captioned the image: “Jai mata di A#ashtami #kanjakpoojan#daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude.”

Kapil contributed Rs 50 lakhs to the Prime Minister’s relief fund set up to fight against the novel coronavirus. He said that while he likes the sound of birds in Mumbai, he also want normalcy back. “Sadkon par raunak rahe toh achha lagta hai. Kisko achha lagta hai soonsaan pada hua hai sheher saara (Streets should look alive. Who likes a lonely city),” he said.

