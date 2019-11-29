Karan Patel on problems with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Divyanka Tripathi: ‘I had the habit of coming late on sets, don’t complain of her being cranky’

tv

Earlier this week came the news that popular TV serial, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, would soon go off air and in its place will come another Ekta Kapoor serial, Yeh Hai Chahatein. What’s more, it was also reported that lead pair of the original serial, Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi, have been having problems working together for a while. Now, Karan has clarified the situation.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said that while he wouldn’t dub it as problems; he has had a problem of coming to sets late which has always irked Divyanka.

“I won’t call it problems but yes, I had the habit of coming on the sets late, so I don’t complain of her being cranky about it because why should she wait if I am late, as simple as that. But that is it. Other than that, we are great friends and have a great onscreen and off-screen chemistry. We wish well for each other. Apart from this, I think we should just let the tongues wagging because it anyway keeps you in the limelight,” he was quoted as saying.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which began in 2013 and is based on Manju Kapur’s hit book, Custody, is the story of a South Indian dentist, Dr Ishita Iyer and businessman, Raman Bhalla and his daughter. The serial has been a hit, making both Karan and Divyanka household names.

The spinoff, meanwhile, will star young actors - Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Sargun had said, “I feel blessed to get a chance to work with Ekta ma’am so early in my career.” Comparisons with the original being inevitable, Abrar told the publication, “Ours is a very different story, so we are not worried. It’s a completely fresh take.” He added that his character is quite different from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s other lead character, Raman Bhalla.

