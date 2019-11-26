e-paper
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to go off air, Sargun Kaur, Abrar Qazi to star in spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein

Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which is to end soon, will be replaced by a spin-off called Yeh Hai Chahatein. The latter will star Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi.

tv Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi have appeared in TV shows, namely Tantra and Gathbandhan. Abrar had a brief role in Laila Majnu as well.
Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi have appeared in TV shows, namely Tantra and Gathbandhan. Abrar had a brief role in Laila Majnu as well.(Instagram)
         

One of Ekta Kapoor’s longest running shows on Indian television, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is finally going off air. However, a recent report in Mumbai Mirror says that the popular six-year-old serial will have a spin-off, which will star Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi. Titled Yeh Hai Chahatein, the new show will reportedly focus on the niece of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Dr Ishita Iyer (Divyanka Tripathi).

Speaking about it, Sargun was quoted as saying in the report, “I feel blessed to get a chance to work with Ekta ma’am so early in my career.” There is bound to be comparisons. Anticipating it, Abrar told the publication, “Ours is a very different story, so we are not worried. It’s a completely fresh take.” He added that his character is very different from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s other lead character, Raman Bhalla.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein chronicled the unusual love story of a Tamilian dentist, Dr Ishita Iyer (played by Divyanka Tripathi) and a CEO of a company, Raman Bhalla (played by Karan Patel) -- both hailing from different cultures, who are brought together by Raman’s daughter, Ruhi Bhalla.

The report adds that to ensure that the connect with the audience remains, Divyanka and Karan will introduce the characters of the new show. Divyanka and Karan’s characters became household names, a fact that Sargun and Abrar don’t want to think about. “All we want is for the audience to give us the same love they Raman and Ishita,” said Abrar.

Also read: Mahhi Vij has the perfect response for troll who said ‘sharam kar moti’, asks ‘was your mother thin after delivering you’

Sargun and Abrar hadn’t met each other before the show. However, they have nice things to say about each other. “He is very sweet,” Sargun said while Abrar added that they have an “amazing chemistry”.

Earlier this year, Karan took a short sabbatical from the show in order to participate in Khataron Ke Khiladi. Actor Chaitanya Choudhry had been introduced as the new Raman Bhalla. Given Karan’s absence from the show, there had been some chatter that the change was permanent. However, in November this year, speaking to Times of India, Karan had confirmed that he would be returning as Raman Bhalla in the popular show.

He was quoted in the newspaper, saying, “I don’t know why people speculated that I quit the show. I was just away from it for a while because I was busy with something else. This show will always be an integral part of my career and life.”

