Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Neeru Agarwal dies, Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel pay tributes

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Neeru Agarwal, who played a domestic help Neelu in the Balaji TV show, passed away on Tuesday; she is survived by her husband and three children. The news of her sudden death left her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars shocked with Karan Patel, Aly Goni, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Divyanka Tripathi writing emotional tributes to her on social media.

Aly shared a photo of the actor and wrote, “RIP Neelu. You will be missed.” Divyanka also wrote a note to Neeru. According to India Today report, “Neeru was suffering from fever for last four days. Today, early morning she collapsed in the bathroom and died before she could be taken to the hospital. Her daughter sent voice notes to her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars, informing them of her death.”

Divyanka shared a photo of both of them and wrote, “When you are gone so suddenly, I am remembering our last few conversations...about your favorite gold jewellery, your two sons and one of them had a boxing bout. I could feel the pride in your voice. I wish you could spend more time with your daughter and them. I wish I could speak to you more that day. When you are gone so suddenly, you leave me with an after-thought that no small talk is small and life is too short to love... I wish I could tell you that you were more important than you knew. Be good wherever you are. #RIP. You will be missed.”

Child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan’s mother also posted a note, talking about Neeru’s family. “Dearest Neeru ( Nilu didi), you and Vaishnavi are such brave people. I always told you that. I still can’t believe this that you’re gone and I will never be able to see you and talk to you. You have been doing so much solely for your two sons and your family back home. Vaishnavi is one brave and strong child we know. God bless this Child. Ruhaanika is in a Shock all she is saying is mumma just sometime back Neelu didi and Vaishnavi came home and spent time with us in Ganpati, We spoke so much… but I guess we shouldn’t have stopped… & May be you would have still been here amongst us all. Stay happy wherever you are Neeru Remembering your wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May you rest in peace. -Dolly & Ruhaanika ( tumhari Ruhi like you always called her).”

Her co-star Karan Patel, who plays Raman on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, also wrote, “Our dear Neelu (Neeru) has left us today and moved to the other world. May Her Soul Rest In Peace. Extremely saddened and shocked to hear about this sad and unfortunate news this morning ..! May god give strength to her family and friends to cope with this incomparable loss. #YhmWillNeverBeTheSame ..! We will miss you dearly Neelu, you shall always be in our prayers!”

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 11:07 IST