Karan Patel confirms return to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, wonders why people thought he had quit show

tv

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:15 IST

Actor Karan Patel has confirmed that he will return to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to play the role of Raman Bhalla. The actor had taken a break to participate in Khataron Ke Khiladi as Chaitanya Choudhry was introduced as the new Raman Bhalla.

Confirming his return to Times of India, he said, “I don’t know why people speculated that I quit the show. I was just away from it for a while because I was busy with something else. This show will always be an integral part of my career and life.”

The show has been running for six years and has been plagued by rumours of shutdown for some time now. Talking about speculation that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein may finally end in December, Karan said, “I don’t think so. Though we have been playing these characters for long, people’s love and admiration for us haven’t dipped. It means that I am doing something right. Playing Raman Bhalla will always be a matter of pride for me. If a few think that YHM has run its course, they need to recheck their facts with those who think it should go on.”

There is also speculation regarding Chaitanya’s fate now that Karan is back. Sources said that the Ekta Kapoor show will fall back upon the plastic surgery trope to reveal him as a new character in the show.

The show has Divyanka Tripathi in the lead and revolves around the trials and tribulations of Raman and Ishita and their family.