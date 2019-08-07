Kaun Banega Crorepati director says Amitabh Bachchan is like a kid on sets, says ‘a buggy camera is his favourite toy’

tv

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:07 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return to the small screen as the host of his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor has been hosting the show since years and will be seen hosting the 11th season with “much more energy.”

Talking to Mid-Day about the superstar host, director Arun Sheshkumar said that the actor’s energy is more than it was in season one. “Every year, Mr Bachchan becomes younger. He becomes like a kid on set. He tells us, ‘Chalo, aaj kya naya karna hai?’ He enjoys the process as the kid in him is very much alive. For us, it becomes more challenging to bring in the novelty. He treats himself as part of the show, and not as a superstar. There is no one on the set who can say that Mr Bachchan did not wave out to him,” he said.

Arun also revealed that the actor treats a buggy camera as his favourite toy on the sets. He told the portal, “The latest addition to the KBC set is a buggy camera. It has become Bachchan’s favourite toy as it follows him around. This is the first time that such a camera is being used on a reality show. It has been used in IPL matches earlier.”

Also read: RIP Sushma Swaraj: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘extremely sad news’, Anupam Kher calls her ‘honest, charismatic’

Amitabh has already started shooting for the show from Monday. The show is an opportunity for the participants to play a quiz and win the maximum prize money of Rs 7 crore. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has been introduced with a new tagline, “Vishwas hai to us par khade raho #AdeRaho (If you have faith in yourself, remain firm).”

The show will go on air on August 19, 9pm on Sony.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 11:30 IST