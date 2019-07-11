Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 promo: Amitabh Bachchan debuts new look, says ‘if you have faith, remain firm’

The teaser of the upcoming season of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is out and provides hope to the viewers to dream big. Hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan since its inception, the show is an opportunity for the participants to play a quiz and win the maximum prize money of Rs 7 crore. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has been introduced with a new tagline, “Vishwas hai to us par khade raho #AdeRaho (If you have faith in yourself, remain firm)”.

The new promo shows a girl refusing a marriage proposal and telling her folks that she wants to look after the family business, not a family. She is emotionally blackmailed and mocked for dreaming big but everything changes when she achieves her dream.”

According to reports, the questions will not be repeated in this season and a few more changes have been made in the format of the show.

Amitabh can be seen in a new look on the show, sporting a white beard. This is his new look for Shoojit Sircar’s film Gulabo Sitabo for which he has been shooting in Lucknow. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh and is set to hit theatres next year.

T 3201 - गए तो थे ऐसे , और बाहर आए ऐसे 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6mpaUPmgV9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 21, 2019

Amitabh had earlier tweeted about his experience of shooting the promo. He wrote on Twitter, “And another day cometh to an end .. a day off from the prosthetics on legal account , but driven by work on another prospect .. the KBC promo .. that shall al begin by August 1st week ..till the morrow and the back to the grind of GS .. Gulabo Sitabo ..the greens shall be reduced to the actual set .. modern day filming conducts itself thus.”

According to a report in Mid-Day, a source revealed, “The initial plan was to shoot the promo at Film City. But when the channel and the producers realised that Big B could not take time off from the Lucknow leg, they decided to take the first available flight to the city. The promo was shot on Monday. It is a light-hearted concept that sees Bachchan share the frame with a Lucknow-based contestant and several locals.”

Amitabh had earlier shared his look of a very old, bearded man from the sets of the film. He had revealed that it takes about three hours to get the look which requires a lot of prosthetics.

T 3215 -

- इस रूप को बनाने में ३ घंटे लगते हैं प्रतिदिन , और ऐसे हालात होते हैं , जहाँ ये बनाया जाता है pic.twitter.com/JoNTFFCkYn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 4, 2019

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 12:11 IST