RIP Sushma Swaraj: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘extremely sad news’, Anupam Kher calls her ‘honest, charismatic’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:27 IST

Late on Tuesday came the tragic news of the passing away of Sushma Swaraj, one of the most loved politicians of the previous Narendra Modi government. Among many political leaders, Bollywood celebrities also paid respects to the departed soul.

Actors across the spectrum took to social media to express their sentiment. Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhasker, Riteish Deshmukh, Lata Mangeshkar and Parineeti Chopra mourned her loss. Follow updates

Amitabh took to Twitter and said: “Ek atyant dukhat samachar! Ek bahut hi prabal rajnitigya, ek milansaar vyaktitwa. Atma ki shanti ke liye, prarthana (An extremely sad news. A strong politician, a friendly personality. Prayers for the departed soul).”

एक अत्यंत दुखद समाचार ! एक बहुत ही प्रबल राजनीतिज्ञ , एक मिलनसार व्यक्तिव , एक अद्भुत प्रवक्ता । आत्मा की शांति के लिए , प्रार्थना 🙏 https://t.co/TRikqtswd9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2019

Senior actor Boman Irani was among the first to comment. Calling her a “force of nature” who went too soon, he wrote: “A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation’s loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj”

A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation’s loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 6, 2019

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was in deep shock and wrote how Sushma was a “graceful and honest” leader and “selfless soul”. “Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji’s sudden demise. A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly,” she tweeted.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra doesn’t talk about pay parity because ‘girls make up for it with endorsements’, Twitter users call her shallow

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji’s sudden demise.

A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 6, 2019

Actor Randeep Hooda called her “a tall leader and a doer” and said how Indians across the world felt that there was someone who would take care of them. He wrote: “A tall leader and a doer #sushmaswaraj .. never met her but feel saddened by her passing away .. an end of a chapter where Indians across the world felt there is someone looking after them .. #RIPSushmaswaraj .. Om Shanti”

A tall leader and a doer #sushmaswaraj .. never met her but feel saddened by her passing away .. an end of a chapter where Indians across the world felt there is someone looking after them .. #RIPSushmaswaraj .. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5IQiRh6DOj — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 6, 2019

Actor Swara Bhasker too paid glowing tribute to the late politician while mentioning that she did not share Sushma’s political ideology. The actor mentioned how the late leader epitomised dignity and commitment to democratic norms. She wrote: “RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. She epitomised dignity, commitment to democratic norms, grace in politics. A brilliant parliamentarian, a fine bilingual orator, a humane foreign minister- she was inspiring. I differed with her ideology, but greatly admired her resolve & work ethic.”

RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. She epitomised dignity, commitment to democratic norms, grace in politics. A brilliant parliamentarian, a fine bilingual orator, a humane foreign minister- she was inspiring. I differed with her ideology, but greatly admired her resolve & work ethic. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 6, 2019

Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter and said how she hails from Ambala Cantt, same as Sushma Swaraj and mentioned how she always felt proud that a woman from a small town “ made it big, and made a difference”.

I hail from Ambala Cantt, same as Sushma Swaraj ji. Always felt proud that a woman from our small town made it big, and made a difference. Sushma ji rest in peace. You inspired me on a personal level. #RIPSushmaSwarajJi — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 6, 2019

Anupam Kher, who is currently in New York, went live on Twitter and said how he couldn’t deal with the news (of her passing away) and had to talk about it. He said how deeply shocked he was at her untimely death and had amazing memories of her. He called her one of the greatest orators of India. He also called her one of the “finest human beings” and among the most “honest and charismatic” leaders of India.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh called her passing away a “huge loss to India”. He wrote: “A huge loss for India- An outstanding orator, an absolute patriot, a tall leader @SushmaSwaraj Ji is no more. As an Ext Affairs minister she was always accessible to every Indian who was in need of help. My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of followers.”

A huge loss for India- An outstanding orator, an absolute patriot, a tall leader @SushmaSwaraj Ji is no more. As an Ext Affairs minister she was always accessible to every Indian who was in need of help. My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of followers https://t.co/FuHNbQMOGX — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2019

Many other celebs too paid their respects to the late leader. See their response here:

Sushma Swaraj ji is no more.A big loss to our nation. Personally,she was always a good friend, philosopher & guide throughout my years in Parliament.Soft spoken yet firm, always empathetic to people’s problems, she was unique in many ways &endeared herself to the public always🙏 pic.twitter.com/fbB806MBeR — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 7, 2019

RIP. Sushma Swaraj ji. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 7, 2019

Rest in peace @SushmaSwaraj ji. You were the most amazing parliamentarian and the minister and always there for your constituents . I will miss you and am sure we all will miss you . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 6, 2019

#RIPSushmaSwarajJi ...an amazing leader, orator and minister..... condolences to the family...🙏🙏🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 6, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 09:11 IST