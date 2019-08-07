Sushma Swaraj’s Funeral: Former Union minister cremated with state honours

BJP stalwart and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was cremated with full state honours at Delhi’s Lodhi crematorium on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several top leaders - Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal among others - attended the late leader’s last rites.

Earlier, BJP workers jostled to have a glimpse of Swaraj one last time as her body was brought in a glass casket from her residence to the party headquarters.

Sushma Swaraj suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night and was rushed to AIIMS Delhi, where she was declared brought dead.

05:30 pm IST 'Condolences to bereaved people of India': Ambassador of Japan to India Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to India: I'm deeply saddened to learn of the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj, Former EAM of India. On behalf of the government and people of Japan, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and people of India.





05:15 pm IST Leaders leaving from Lodhi Crematorium #WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu, senior BJP leader LK Advani, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh & others leave from Lodhi Crematorium.





4:40 pm IST Sushma Swaraj cremated with full state honours Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has been cremated with full state honours at Delhi's Lodhi crematorium.





4:25 pm IST ‘Swaraj was well-cultured, immensely talented’: Devendra Fadnavis Condoling Sushma Swaraj’s passing away, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis described her death as a “personal loss.” “We never thought such a well-cultured, intelligent and immensely talented leader Sushma-ji will leave us. People like me have suffered a big shock due to her death,” Fadnavis said.





4:20 pm IST PM Narendra Modi, senior leaders at Lodhi Crematorium to attend last rites of Sushma Swaraj PM Narendra Modi is attending former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s last rites at Dellhi’s Lodhi crematorium along with senior BJP leader LK Advani, vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and defence minister Rajnath Singh at Lodhi Crematorium. Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, Senior BJP leader LK Advani, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Lodhi Crematorium. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/Lnl9KbNo7X — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019 Earlier in the day, a teary-eyed prime minister Modi led the nation in paying tributes to Sushma Swaraj. PM Modi was seen consoling her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri, after paying his tributes. As Swaraj Kaushal spoke, tears welled up in the prime minister’s eyes





03:58 pm IST Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister performs her last rites at Lodhi crematorium Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, performs her last rites. Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister #SushmaSwaraj, performs her last rites pic.twitter.com/ymj82SjG1i — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





3:50 pm IST PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay at Lodhi crematorium PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay at Lodhi crematorium, Delhi. Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay at Lodhi crematorium. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/YfIX6o51sp — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





3:47 pm IST Mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj brought to Lodhi crematorium, Delhi Mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj brought to Lodhi crematorium, Delhi





3:30 pm IST Mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj being taken to Lodhi crematorium Mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj being taken from BJP headquarters to Lodhi crematorium, Delhi.





3:10 pm IST Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal give shoulder to the mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders give shoulder to the mortal remains of SushmaSwaraj as she are being taken from BJP headquarters to Lodhi crematorium in Delhi. #WATCH Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal & other BJP leaders give shoulder to mortal remains of #SushmaSwaraj as they are being taken from BJP headquarters to Lodhi crematorium in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/H72kZ3lpQw — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





3:00 pm IST ‘In devoting herself to service of others, she led a very meaningful life’:Dalai Lama ‘I offer my prayers & my condolences at this difficult time. Sushma Swaraj enjoyed immense respect for her compassionate concern for people&her friendly demeanour. In devoting herself to service of others, she led a very meaningful life,’ says the Dalai Lama.





2:55 pm IST Daughter and husband of Sushma Swaraj pay salute to her Bansuri Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal, daughter and husband of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, pay salute as state honours are accorded to her.





2:50 pm IST Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj wrapped in tricolour Former External Affairs Minister #SushmaSwaraj wrapped in tricolour at BJP headquarters in Delhi. #WATCH Former External Affairs Minister #SushmaSwaraj wrapped in tricolour at BJP headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/qDsZ77xuL4 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





2:45 pm IST MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj, gets emotional Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH spice company, gets emotional after paying tribute to former External Affairs Minister. Delhi: Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH spice company, gets emotional after paying tribute to former External Affairs Minister #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/7uqkS3jPxy — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





2:40 pm IST ‘She was happy with the recent historic development in the nation’: RSS ‘She was happy with the recent historic development in the nation, as she expressed before she left us. We express condolences to her family in this moment of grief,’ Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses grief.





2:30 pm IST Statement on the Passing of Sushma Swaraj: U.S. Embassy, New Dehli ‘Today, the US Mission to India mourns the passing of Sushma Swaraj. Minister Swaraj was greatly respected & viewed as an outstanding representative of the Indian people, both at home and abroad,’ US Embassy in Delhi.





2:10 pm IST We called her ‘didi’, today she is no more with us: Jaya Prada, BJP ‘We called her ‘didi’ and today she is no more with us. She was a mother, a sister, a huge politician & a great orator as well. She did a lot for the country, especially for the poor. We have lost a great, honest & a remarkable leader,’ says BJP’s Jaya Prada.





01:36 pm IST Sushma Swaraj was an elder sister to me: Harish Salve, Senior Advocate Harish Salve, Senior Advocate: “For me, Sushma Swaraj was an elder sister. I was simply stunned yesterday on hearing about her demise. At 8:45 pm I had a talk with her. She said ‘you have to come & take your fees of Rs1 for Jadhav case’. Just 10 minutes post that, she had cardia c arrest.”





01:26 pm IST Sushma Swaraj was exceptionally talented: Manmohan Singh Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, saying she was a great parliamentarian and an exceptionally talented Minister. “I was shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj. I have fond memories of my association with her when she was Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha,” the former Prime Minister said in a statement here. “She was a leader of high esteem who was highly respected by everybody irrespective of party lines. She was a great parliamentarian and exceptionally talented Minister of the Union Government,” he said. Manmohan Singh said in her death, the country had lost a respected and dedicated leader, reports news agency IANS.





01:24 pm IST Sushma Swaraj to Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Leaders BJP lost in a year The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost many of its stalwarts, founding members and senior leaders, including Sushma Swaraj, in the last year. While some of them had retired from active politics, a few died while in office. Read here the leaders that the BJP lost in a year’s time.





01:21 pm IST UP CM pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj at party headquarters Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister pays tribute to former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj at party headquarters. Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister pays tribute to former Union Minister #SushmaSwaraj at party headquarters. pic.twitter.com/eYpwgwwfNJ — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





01:08 pm IST Leaders pay tributes to Sushma Swaraj at BJP headquarters BJP President Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj at BJP headquarters. BJP President Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda pay tribute to #SushmaSwaraj at party headquarters pic.twitter.com/yS3g6TX3bz — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





12:41 pm IST Sushma Swaraj’s body being shifted to BJP headquarters The mortal remains of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj is being shifted to the party headquarters on Wednesday, after being kept at her residence since the previous night. The body will be kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the heart of the capital for public to pay homage till 3 pm. It will be later taken to the Lodhi crematorium for the last rites.





12:40 pm IST Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die The Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned sine die after witnessing record business during the session with the Upper House passing 32 bills as against 35 in the Lok Sabha. In his valedictory address, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu hailed the cooperation between the treasury and the opposition benches and said negative coverage of the proceedings has almost vanished for the time being.





12:33 pm IST Chinese Ambassador to India condoles the death of Sushma Swaraj Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong condoles the death of late BJP leader and says, “Sad to learn about the passing away of Sushma Swaraj, former Minister of External Affairs of India. Appreciate her contributions to China-India relations. Express my deep condolences to her family,” reports news agency ANI.





12:23 pm IST Nation loses two giant leaders in less than a year With Sushma Swaraj’s demise, nation loses two former leaders in less than a year. In this December 23, 2003 file photo, then prime minister A B Vajpayee being offered sweets by then parliamentary affairs minister Sushma Swaraj during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi. BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 on Tuesday, Aug 6, 2019 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. A B Vajpayee passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on 16 August, 2018 at the age of 93 due to prolonged illness. In this December 23, 2003 file photo, then prime minister A B Vajpayee being offered sweets by then parliamentary affairs minister Sushma Swaraj during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi. BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 on Tuesday, Aug 6, 2019 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. ( PTI Photo )





12:18 pm IST From the archives: Sushma Swaraj being sworn in as Delhi CM In this December 10,1998 file photo, Sushma Swaraj is being sworn in as chief minister of Delhi by then Lt. Governor Vijay Kapoor at Raj Bhavan in New Delhi. BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 on Tuesday, Aug 6, 2019 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. File photo: Sushma Swaraj being sworn in as chief minister of Delhi by then Lt. Governor Vijay Kapoor at Raj Bhavan in New Delhi in 1998. ( PTI Photo )





12:09 am IST Sushma Swaraj’s mortal remains to be carried in hearse van Sushma Swaraj’s mortal remains will be carried in hearse van from her residence to the BJP headquarters. Shushma Swaraj’s mortal remains to be carried in hearse van. ( HT Photo/Vipin )





12:02 pm IST Amit Shah, J P Nadda review preparations at BJP Headquarters Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President J P Nadda and other leaders review preparations, before the mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj being brought to BJP Headquarters, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President J P Nadda and other leaders review preparations, before the mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj being brought to BJP Headquarters. ( PTI Photo )





11:58 am IST Lok Sabha Speaker,Om Birla, condoles death of Sushma Swaraj Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sushma Swaraj ji was an ambassador of the Indian culture. She understood everyone's problems and served them. We are standing with her family.





11:52 am IST Uttarakhand CM: Huge loss for the nation Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat: Extremely sad over the sudden demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. It’s a huge loss for the nation. I pay tributes. We have declared state mourning today, reports news agency ANI.





11:40 am IST Parliamentarians observe silence during an obituary reference of Sushma Swaraj Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other parliamentarians observe silence during an obituary reference of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the Rajya Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other parliamentarians observe silence during an obituary reference of Sushma Swaraj in the Rajya Sabha ( PTI Photo )





11:36 am IST Smriti Irani’s moving post on Sushma Swaraj talks of an ‘unfulfilled promise’ Smriti Irani posted an emotional message on Twitter after former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj died following a massive heart attack. “I have an axe to grind with you Didi. You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us,” Smriti Irani tweeted on Tuesday referring to Sushma Swaraj’s daughter. On Wednesday, the Union minister for textiles and women and child development called Swaraj an inspiration to a large number of women workers. “A motivation of numerous women activists, Didi’s sudden death has shocked us all. Today, I sympathise with her mourning family. If we dedicate our lives to the upliftment of women as an activist, it will be a true tribute to Didi,” Smriti Irani also tweeted about her former cabinet colleague.





11:28 am IST BS Yediyurappa paid last respects to Sushma Swaraj Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa paid last respects to former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi, today. Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa paid last respects to former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi, today. pic.twitter.com/U5TyMLXO5s — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





11:27 am IST RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu: Nation has lost an able administrator Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and members of the House pay tribute to the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. M Venkaiah Naidu says, “In her untimely demise, the nation has lost an able administrator, an effective parliamentarian and a true voice of people.” Parliamentarians observe silence during an obituary reference of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the Rajya Sabha. ( PTI Photo )





11:13 am IST Delhi’s only two women chief ministers died within a month Within three weeks after three-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit died on July 20,Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj died at the age of 67 on Tuesday night. Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj were the only two women chief ministers of Delhi. Both suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and the news of their untimely demise shocked the world.





11:08 am IST J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik: It’s difficult to fill the space left by her Jammu&Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik: “Express grief over the sudden demise of former Union Minister & veteran political leader Sushma Swaraj. It’s difficult to fill the space left by her. I pray for peace to departed soul & strength to the bereaved family in their hour of grief,” reports news agency ANI.





11:03 am IST Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj, meets family Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. He expressed grief and met family of the veteran leader. Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/JGcOonKchv — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





10:57 am IST Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Sushma Swaraj Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/ClIM64WNMi — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





10:57 am IST Amit Shah pays last respects to late BJP leader Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/fSnu7Zmpfv — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





10:55 am IST Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi. Ron Malka on the demise of former EAM Sushma Swaraj, says: I convey my condolences on behalf of people & the state of Israel. It is a great loss.She was a great friend of Israel. She played a big role in the remarkable progress in Israel-India relationship. Delhi: Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/SngyXk1qjx — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





10:52 am IST Haryana govt to observe a 2-day state mourning Haryana government will observe a 2-day state mourning in honour of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.





10:45 am IST Bollywood condoles death of a ‘fierce leader’, ‘great orator’ Condolences continued to pour in from Bollywood celebrities for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who breathed her last after a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan expressing grief wrote, “A highly saddening news. An impactful politician, friendly personality, a great orator.” Actor Akshay Kumar called Sushma Swaraj a “dynamic leader”. “Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of Sushma Swaraj ji...she was such a dynamic leader, someone who was unanimously admired and respected by all. My thoughts and prayers with her family. May her soul rest in peace,” Akshay tweeted. Singers Lata Manageshkar and Asha Bhosle also paid their respects to the late politician in their tweets. “Sushmaji..we will miss you dearly,” Asha tweeted. While Manageshkar tweeted, “Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji’s sudden demise. A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly.”





10:35 am IST Himachal, Haryana CMs condole Sushma Swaraj’s demise Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday condoled the death of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away in New Delhi last night. Thakur dubbed the demise of Swaraj as an end of a glorious chapter in Indian politics. He also said “Swaraj was a great leader, an astute stateswoman and above all, a kindhearted person, loved and respected by all. The nation would always remain indebted for her contribution towards society and the country,” reports news agency ANI.





10:20 am IST Sushma Swaraj: A fiery leader and a mother figure Fiery, feisty and indefatigable, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died on Tuesday, was a leader who fit many roles in her long political leader. She might be remembered best for giving an all-new dimension to the role of foreign minister by being proactive in reaching out to Indians in distress in foreign lands. Read full story here.





10:17 am IST LK Advani pays tributes to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj Senior BJP leader LK Advani pays tributes to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj at her residence. His daughter Pratibha Advani gets emotional as she meets SushmaSwaraj’s daughter, Bansuri. “The nation has lost a remarkable leader. To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to Swaraj ji, Bansuri & all members of her family. Om Shanti,” tweeted Senior BJP leader LK Advani. Delhi: Senior BJP leader LK Advani pays tributes to former EAM Sushma Swaraj at her residence. His daughter Pratibha Advani gets emotional as she meets #SushmaSwaraj's daughter, Bansuri. pic.twitter.com/3tfGAUL3I4 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





09:52 am IST PM Modi arrives at the late BJP leader’s residence Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the late leader’s residence to pay tributes.Expressing his condolences, emotional Prime Minister Modi, spoke to Sushma Swaraj’s husband and daughter. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/wlvu0mlmon — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





09:48 am IST M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, in New Delhi. Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/aFv6Sl0m0V — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





09:46 am IST Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia pay last respects to Sushma Swaraj Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pay last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pay last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Esyqe37zM0 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





09:45 am IST Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia pays homage to the late BJP leader Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia pays homage to the late BJP leader at her residence.





09:39 am IST Ram Gopal Yadav breaks down after paying tribute to Sushma Swaraj Samajwadi Party leader, Ram Gopal Yadav gets emotional after paying tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader, Ram Gopal Yadav gets emotional after paying tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. pic.twitter.com/P7AKvxm5i2 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





09:37 am IST JP Nadda pays last respect to SushmaSwaraj BJP national working president JP Nadda pays last respect to SushmaSwaraj at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. Delhi: BJP national working president JP Nadda pays last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/h0K5FGxbYP — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





09:35 am IST Mulayam Singh Yadav pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh CM, Mulayam Singh Yadav pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Delhi: Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh CM, Mulayam Singh Yadav pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. pic.twitter.com/YZMo6OmyDI — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





09:25 am IST Hamid Ansari: She was like a mother to me Condoling the death of former union minister, Sushma Swaraj, Hamid Ansari said: I have deep respect for her and she’ll always stay alive in my heart. She was like a mother to me. After my return from Pakistan,she guided me to look ahead. It’s a big loss for me. Hamid Ansari was detained and arrested six years back after he went to Pakistan to meet a woman he had befriended through social media. He returned to India on December 18, 2018, after completing a three-year prison sentence in a Pakistani jail, reports news agency ANI.





09:24 am IST PM Modi to pay last respect to Sushma Swaraj at her residence, shortly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to pay last respect to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj at her residence, shortly. They will later attend her last rites in the evening.





09:19 am IST Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays last respect to Sushma Swaraj Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays last respect to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/DTRJEBM4mC — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





09:10 am IST President Ram Nath Kovind pays last tribute to Sushma Swaraj President Ram Nath Kovind pays last tribute to former external affairs minister & Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence. Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & Bharatiya Janata Party leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. pic.twitter.com/7IAj9WINol — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





09:10 am IST LK Advani: The nation has lost a remarkable leader Senior BJP leader LK Advani: The nation has lost a remarkable leader. To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to Swaraj ji, Bansuri & all members of her family. Om Shanti.





09:07 am IST Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal pays last respects to Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal pays last respects to Bharatiya Janata Party leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/19SZnP2Lp0 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





09:05 am IST Pema Khandu: Deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu: “Deeply saddened and shocked by the news of untimely demise of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, who was a principled leader, splendid orator with full of dignity & grace. The country has lost one of its tallest leader. My sincere condolence. May her soul rest in peace!” Deeply saddened and shocked by the news of untimely demise of former Union Minister Smt #SushmaSwaraj, who was a principled leader, splendid orator with full of dignity & grace. The country has lost one of its tallest leader. My sincere condolence. May her soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/rQM1o9yjgS — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 7, 2019





09:03 am IST French Ambassdor to India, Alexandre Ziegler condoles death of Sushma Swaraj French Ambassdor to India, Alexandre Ziegler condoled the death of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj: My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of former EAM of India, Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji.One of India's most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights.



One of India’s most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights.#SushmaSwaraj — Alexandre Ziegler (@FranceinIndia) August 6, 2019





09:01 am IST UNGA President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés expressed condolences UNGA President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés expressed her condolences: "Saddened by the news of the passing of @SushmaSwaraj, an extraordinary woman & leader who devoted her life to public service."





08:57 am IST ‘This is legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet As Indians all over the world mourn her death, social media is flooded with tributes for the remarkable leader. Among the many moving messages, what stands out is a tweet by Swaraj that is now being shared by many on the micro-blogging site. Read here.





08:52 am IST Yog guru Ramdev pays last tribute to Sushma Swaraj Yog guru Ramdev pays last tribute to former external affairs minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. Delhi: Yog guru Ramdev pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/ky2wTfsvhN — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





08:52 am IST We express our sincere condolences to the people of India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia: We express our sincere condolences to the people of India on the premature passing away of the former Foreign Minister of this friendly country.





08:51 am IST Hema Malini pays tribute to Swaraj at her residence Bharatiya Janata Party leader Hema Malini pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, at her residence. Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Hema Malini pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. pic.twitter.com/HkYGj4TNke — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





08:47 am IST ‘Waited to see this day in my lifetime’, tweeted Sushma Swaraj. Her last Just hours before her death, veteran BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had tweeted thanking Prime Minister Modi after Parliament scrapped Article 370, which provided for special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The scrapping of Article 370 has been BJP’s promise in every election manifesto and which was realised today when Parliament put its stamp of approval on it. “Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” tweeted Swaraj hours before her death at 7:23pm. Read full story here.





08:41 am IST Delhi govt declares 2-day mourning for Sushma Swaraj The Delhi government on Wednesday declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday. Swaraj passed away at AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67. “Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.





08:35 am IST Oommen Chandy pays last tribute to former Sushma Swaraj Kerala’s former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. Delhi: Kerala's former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/hQJ8E9r0pm — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





08:30 am IST Sushma Swaraj: The people’s politician with a helping hand Sushma Swaraj, BJP stalwart and former external affairs minister, dies at 67. Read here





08:28 am IST Diplomatic community joins the nation in sorrow on the sad demise of Sushma Swaraj: Dean of Diplomatic Corps Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos: The diplomatic community in Delhi joins the nation in sorrow on the sad demise of a great woman in Indian politics. During her tenure as Foreign Minister she, strengthened the position of India in the world.





08:26 am IST Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Sushma Swaraj: KP Sharma Oli, Nepal PM PM of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli: Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Sushma Swaraj. Heartfelt condolences & deepest sympathies to the Govt & people of India as well as to the bereaved family members.





08:24 am IST Derek O’Brien and Kailash Satyarthi pay last respect to Sushma Swaraj at her residence TMC MP Derek O’Brien and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi pay last respect to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. Delhi: TMC MP Derek O'Brien and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi pay last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/wp6k7oeMV2 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





08:20 am IST ‘Her death an irreparable loss’: Piyush Goyal Union Minister Piyush Goyal: Passing away of Sushma ji is an irreparable loss. People of the country will remember her contribution for a long time. Whenever any Indian got into trouble, didi took care of it herself, even when it came to the return of a single nurse from abroad.”





08:20 am IST ‘Daughter of Bharat mata was waiting to see abrogation of Article 370’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan: “Sushma ji was a true daughter of Bharat mata, she spent her whole life in service of Bharat mata and people. She increased the country’s prestige in the world. She was waiting to see the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir and left all of us after that.”





08:19 am IST ‘A tall leader and a people’s person’: Tweets Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, Former President of Afghanistan: “Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people’s person. My profound condolences to the people of India and her family and friends.”





08:18 am IST ‘Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship’: Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives: Deeply grieved to hear the demise of my good friend Sushma Swaraj; Stateswoman extraordinaire, diplomat par excellence; A warm human being. Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship. May she rest in peace!”





08:17 am IST 'Represented her country with distinction, determination': Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister S Rabbani, Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister also tweeted on the leader's death: "I'm saddened to hear of the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj, former EAM of India. My deepest condolences to people and government of India on the loss of a distinguished public figure who represented her country with distinction and determination."





08:17 am IST ‘Never thought she would leave us this early’: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan: “I’m deeply saddened, I never thought Sushma ji will leave us so early. She loved and guided me as an elder sister for 3 decades. She had extraordinary personality and talent, she was a caring human.”





08:16 am IST ‘Her latest tweet testimony of how she was emotionally involved in serving nation’: JP Nadda BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda: “Sushma Ji is no more with us, it is a sad incident for not only BJP but the whole country. She inspired us, her last tweet tells us how she was involved in serving the nation in an emotional way.”





08:16 am IST ‘When I was BJP president, she guided me as an elder sister’: Nitin Gadkari Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari: “Passing away of Sushma ji is a personal loss for me, BJP, and the country. Since the inception of the party, she played a key role in its expansion. When I was the President of BJP, she gave me guidance as an elder sister.”





08:15 am IST 'Ideologies differed, but we shared many cordial times in Parliament': Mamata Banerjee "Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji. I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being.Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers," Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Tuesday night.





08:15 am IST ‘An excellent, humane leader’: Pranab Mukherjee Former President Pranab Mukherjee: “Shocked beyond words & distressed at passing away of Sushma Swaraj. An astute parliamentarian, an effective orator and an excellent humane leader, she’ll forever be remembered and missed. Hers was a story of hard work to heights!”





08:15 am IST ‘Sushma Sawaraj’s death huge loss to country’: M Venkaiah Naidu Vice Pres M Venkaiah Naidu: “Deeply shocked by sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj. Her death is a huge loss to the country & personal loss to me. She was an excellent administrator, outstanding Parliamentarian and a remarkable orator. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members.”





08:14 am IST 'A great loss to BJP and Indian politics' : Amit Shah tweeted on Sushma Swaraj's death Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets: "Passing away of Sushma Swaraj ji is a great loss to BJP & Indian politics. I pay condolences to her family, supporters, & well-wishers on behalf of all BJP workers."



मैं समस्त भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से उनके परिजनों, समर्थकों व शुभचिंतकों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को चिर शान्ति प्रदान करे।

ॐ शांति शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 6, 2019





08:13 am IST 'Sushma Swaraj had friendships across party lines': Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "I'm shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator and an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."





08:12 am IST ‘Her spirit, commitment was unparalleled’: PM Modi PM Modi tweeted: “Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti.”





08:12 am IST ‘Extremely shocked’: President Ram Nath Kovind tweets President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage and integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India.”





08:11 am IST Leaders present at AIIMS Delhi Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Environment Minster Prakash Javadekar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister Smriti Irani were among the top leaders who visited the hospital.





08:10 am IST ‘Sushma Swaraj was prolific orator, outstanding Parliamentarian’: PM Modi “Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to,” PM Modi tweeted.





08:09 am IST ‘Glorious chapter in Indian politics ends’: PM Modi tweets on Sushma Swaraj’s death “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





08:08 am IST Swaraj thanked PM Modi for scrapping Article 370 hours before death A few hours before she died she had tweeted her congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Lok Sabha passed the resolution scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution.





08:07 am IST Cause of death cardiac arrest Sushma Swaraj was admitted to AIIMS Delhi around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. She died of cardiac arrest around 10 pm.





08:06 am IST BSP Chief Mayawati pays last respect to Sushma Swaraj Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief, Mayawati pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj at the in New Delhi. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief, Mayawati pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj at the latter's residence in Delhi. Sushma Swaraj passed away due to a cardiac arrest, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ai1KLgPDoj — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019





08:04 am IST BJP leaders pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj at her residence BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Babul Supriyo, and Manoj Tiwari paid tribute to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi. :ANI Leaders paying tribute to Sushma Swaraj at her residence. ( ANI Twitter )



