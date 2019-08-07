Sushma Swaraj’s Funeral: Former Union minister cremated with state honours
Sushma Swaraj Death: Former Union minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night. Delhi and Haryana governments have declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Sushma Swaraj.
05:30 pm IST
‘Condolences to bereaved people of India’: Ambassador of Japan to India
05:15 pm IST
Leaders leaving from Lodhi Crematorium
4:40 pm IST
Sushma Swaraj cremated with full state honours
4:25 pm IST
‘Swaraj was well-cultured, immensely talented’: Devendra Fadnavis
4:20 pm IST
PM Narendra Modi, senior leaders at Lodhi Crematorium to attend last rites of Sushma Swaraj
03:58 pm IST
Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister performs her last rites at Lodhi crematorium
3:50 pm IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay at Lodhi crematorium
3:47 pm IST
Mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj brought to Lodhi crematorium, Delhi
3:30 pm IST
Mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj being taken to Lodhi crematorium
3:10 pm IST
Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal give shoulder to the mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj
3:00 pm IST
‘In devoting herself to service of others, she led a very meaningful life’:Dalai Lama
2:55 pm IST
Daughter and husband of Sushma Swaraj pay salute to her
2:50 pm IST
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj wrapped in tricolour
2:45 pm IST
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj, gets emotional
2:40 pm IST
‘She was happy with the recent historic development in the nation’: RSS
2:30 pm IST
Statement on the Passing of Sushma Swaraj: U.S. Embassy, New Dehli
2:10 pm IST
We called her ‘didi’, today she is no more with us: Jaya Prada, BJP
01:36 pm IST
Sushma Swaraj was an elder sister to me: Harish Salve, Senior Advocate
01:26 pm IST
Sushma Swaraj was exceptionally talented: Manmohan Singh
01:24 pm IST
Sushma Swaraj to Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Leaders BJP lost in a year
01:21 pm IST
UP CM pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj at party headquarters
01:08 pm IST
Leaders pay tributes to Sushma Swaraj at BJP headquarters
12:41 pm IST
Sushma Swaraj’s body being shifted to BJP headquarters
12:40 pm IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die
12:33 pm IST
Chinese Ambassador to India condoles the death of Sushma Swaraj
12:23 pm IST
Nation loses two giant leaders in less than a year
12:18 pm IST
From the archives: Sushma Swaraj being sworn in as Delhi CM
12:09 am IST
Sushma Swaraj’s mortal remains to be carried in hearse van
12:02 pm IST
Amit Shah, J P Nadda review preparations at BJP Headquarters
11:58 am IST
Lok Sabha Speaker,Om Birla, condoles death of Sushma Swaraj
11:52 am IST
Uttarakhand CM: Huge loss for the nation
11:40 am IST
Parliamentarians observe silence during an obituary reference of Sushma Swaraj
11:36 am IST
Smriti Irani’s moving post on Sushma Swaraj talks of an ‘unfulfilled promise’
11:28 am IST
BS Yediyurappa paid last respects to Sushma Swaraj
11:27 am IST
RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu: Nation has lost an able administrator
11:13 am IST
Delhi’s only two women chief ministers died within a month
11:08 am IST
J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik: It’s difficult to fill the space left by her
11:03 am IST
Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj, meets family
10:57 am IST
Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Sushma Swaraj
10:57 am IST
Amit Shah pays last respects to late BJP leader
10:55 am IST
Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj
10:52 am IST
Haryana govt to observe a 2-day state mourning
10:45 am IST
Bollywood condoles death of a ‘fierce leader’, ‘great orator’
10:35 am IST
Himachal, Haryana CMs condole Sushma Swaraj’s demise
10:20 am IST
Sushma Swaraj: A fiery leader and a mother figure
10:17 am IST
LK Advani pays tributes to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj
09:52 am IST
PM Modi arrives at the late BJP leader’s residence
09:48 am IST
M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj
09:46 am IST
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia pay last respects to Sushma Swaraj
09:45 am IST
Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia pays homage to the late BJP leader
09:39 am IST
Ram Gopal Yadav breaks down after paying tribute to Sushma Swaraj
09:37 am IST
JP Nadda pays last respect to SushmaSwaraj
09:35 am IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj
09:25 am IST
Hamid Ansari: She was like a mother to me
09:24 am IST
PM Modi to pay last respect to Sushma Swaraj at her residence, shortly
09:19 am IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays last respect to Sushma Swaraj
09:10 am IST
President Ram Nath Kovind pays last tribute to Sushma Swaraj
09:10 am IST
LK Advani: The nation has lost a remarkable leader
09:07 am IST
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj
09:05 am IST
Pema Khandu: Deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj
09:03 am IST
French Ambassdor to India, Alexandre Ziegler condoles death of Sushma Swaraj
09:01 am IST
UNGA President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés expressed condolences
08:57 am IST
‘This is legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet
08:52 am IST
Yog guru Ramdev pays last tribute to Sushma Swaraj
08:52 am IST
We express our sincere condolences to the people of India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia
08:51 am IST
Hema Malini pays tribute to Swaraj at her residence
08:47 am IST
‘Waited to see this day in my lifetime’, tweeted Sushma Swaraj. Her last
08:41 am IST
Delhi govt declares 2-day mourning for Sushma Swaraj
08:35 am IST
Oommen Chandy pays last tribute to former Sushma Swaraj
08:30 am IST
Sushma Swaraj: The people’s politician with a helping hand
08:28 am IST
Diplomatic community joins the nation in sorrow on the sad demise of Sushma Swaraj: Dean of Diplomatic Corps
08:26 am IST
Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Sushma Swaraj: KP Sharma Oli, Nepal PM
08:24 am IST
Derek O’Brien and Kailash Satyarthi pay last respect to Sushma Swaraj at her residence
08:20 am IST
‘Her death an irreparable loss’: Piyush Goyal
08:20 am IST
‘Daughter of Bharat mata was waiting to see abrogation of Article 370’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
08:19 am IST
‘A tall leader and a people’s person’: Tweets Former President of Afghanistan
08:18 am IST
‘Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship’: Maldives Foreign Minister
08:17 am IST
‘Represented her country with distinction, determination’: Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister
08:17 am IST
‘Never thought she would leave us this early’: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan
08:16 am IST
‘Her latest tweet testimony of how she was emotionally involved in serving nation’: JP Nadda
08:16 am IST
‘When I was BJP president, she guided me as an elder sister’: Nitin Gadkari
08:15 am IST
‘Ideologies differed, but we shared many cordial times in Parliament’: Mamata Banerjee
08:15 am IST
‘An excellent, humane leader’: Pranab Mukherjee
08:15 am IST
‘Sushma Sawaraj’s death huge loss to country’: M Venkaiah Naidu
08:14 am IST
‘A great loss to BJP and Indian politics’ : Amit Shah tweeted on Sushma Swaraj’s death
08:13 am IST
‘Sushma Swaraj had friendships across party lines’: Rahul Gandhi
08:12 am IST
‘Her spirit, commitment was unparalleled’: PM Modi
08:12 am IST
‘Extremely shocked’: President Ram Nath Kovind tweets
08:11 am IST
Leaders present at AIIMS Delhi
08:10 am IST
‘Sushma Swaraj was prolific orator, outstanding Parliamentarian’: PM Modi
08:09 am IST
‘Glorious chapter in Indian politics ends’: PM Modi tweets on Sushma Swaraj’s death
08:08 am IST
Swaraj thanked PM Modi for scrapping Article 370 hours before death
08:07 am IST
Cause of death cardiac arrest
08:06 am IST
BSP Chief Mayawati pays last respect to Sushma Swaraj
08:04 am IST
BJP leaders pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj at her residence
08:01 am IST
Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister, dies at 67
BJP stalwart and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was cremated with full state honours at Delhi’s Lodhi crematorium on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several top leaders - Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal among others - attended the late leader’s last rites.
Earlier, BJP workers jostled to have a glimpse of Swaraj one last time as her body was brought in a glass casket from her residence to the party headquarters.
Sushma Swaraj suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night and was rushed to AIIMS Delhi, where she was declared brought dead.
‘Condolences to bereaved people of India’: Ambassador of Japan to India
Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to India: I’m deeply saddened to learn of the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj, Former EAM of India. On behalf of the government and people of Japan, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and people of India.
Leaders leaving from Lodhi Crematorium
#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu, senior BJP leader LK Advani, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh & others leave from Lodhi Crematorium. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/NvThkFueR2— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Sushma Swaraj cremated with full state honours
Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has been cremated with full state honours at Delhi’s Lodhi crematorium.
Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister #SushmaSwaraj cremated with state honours at Lodhi Crematorium. pic.twitter.com/bHecwKabao— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
‘Swaraj was well-cultured, immensely talented’: Devendra Fadnavis
Condoling Sushma Swaraj’s passing away, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis described her death as a “personal loss.”
“We never thought such a well-cultured, intelligent and immensely talented leader Sushma-ji will leave us. People like me have suffered a big shock due to her death,” Fadnavis said.
PM Narendra Modi, senior leaders at Lodhi Crematorium to attend last rites of Sushma Swaraj
PM Narendra Modi is attending former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s last rites at Dellhi’s Lodhi crematorium along with senior BJP leader LK Advani, vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and defence minister Rajnath Singh at Lodhi Crematorium.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, Senior BJP leader LK Advani, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Lodhi Crematorium. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/Lnl9KbNo7X— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Earlier in the day, a teary-eyed prime minister Modi led the nation in paying tributes to Sushma Swaraj. PM Modi was seen consoling her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri, after paying his tributes. As Swaraj Kaushal spoke, tears welled up in the prime minister’s eyes
Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister performs her last rites at Lodhi crematorium
Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, performs her last rites.
Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister #SushmaSwaraj, performs her last rites pic.twitter.com/ymj82SjG1i— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay at Lodhi crematorium
PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay at Lodhi crematorium, Delhi.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay at Lodhi crematorium. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/YfIX6o51sp— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj brought to Lodhi crematorium, Delhi
Mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj being taken to Lodhi crematorium
Mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj being taken from BJP headquarters to Lodhi crematorium, Delhi.
Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal give shoulder to the mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj
Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders give shoulder to the mortal remains of SushmaSwaraj as she are being taken from BJP headquarters to Lodhi crematorium in Delhi.
#WATCH Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal & other BJP leaders give shoulder to mortal remains of #SushmaSwaraj as they are being taken from BJP headquarters to Lodhi crematorium in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/H72kZ3lpQw— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
‘In devoting herself to service of others, she led a very meaningful life’:Dalai Lama
‘I offer my prayers & my condolences at this difficult time. Sushma Swaraj enjoyed immense respect for her compassionate concern for people&her friendly demeanour. In devoting herself to service of others, she led a very meaningful life,’ says the Dalai Lama.
Daughter and husband of Sushma Swaraj pay salute to her
Bansuri Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal, daughter and husband of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, pay salute as state honours are accorded to her.
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj wrapped in tricolour
Former External Affairs Minister #SushmaSwaraj wrapped in tricolour at BJP headquarters in Delhi.
#WATCH Former External Affairs Minister #SushmaSwaraj wrapped in tricolour at BJP headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/qDsZ77xuL4— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj, gets emotional
Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH spice company, gets emotional after paying tribute to former External Affairs Minister.
Delhi: Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH spice company, gets emotional after paying tribute to former External Affairs Minister #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/7uqkS3jPxy— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
‘She was happy with the recent historic development in the nation’: RSS
‘She was happy with the recent historic development in the nation, as she expressed before she left us. We express condolences to her family in this moment of grief,’ Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses grief.
Statement on the Passing of Sushma Swaraj: U.S. Embassy, New Dehli
‘Today, the US Mission to India mourns the passing of Sushma Swaraj. Minister Swaraj was greatly respected & viewed as an outstanding representative of the Indian people, both at home and abroad,’ US Embassy in Delhi.
We called her ‘didi’, today she is no more with us: Jaya Prada, BJP
‘We called her ‘didi’ and today she is no more with us. She was a mother, a sister, a huge politician & a great orator as well. She did a lot for the country, especially for the poor. We have lost a great, honest & a remarkable leader,’ says BJP’s Jaya Prada.
Sushma Swaraj was an elder sister to me: Harish Salve, Senior Advocate
Harish Salve, Senior Advocate: "For me, Sushma Swaraj was an elder sister. I was simply stunned yesterday on hearing about her demise. At 8:45 pm I had a talk with her. She said 'you have to come & take your fees of Rs1 for Jadhav case'. Just 10 minutes post that, she had cardiac arrest."
c arrest.”
Sushma Swaraj was exceptionally talented: Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, saying she was a great parliamentarian and an exceptionally talented Minister.
“I was shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj. I have fond memories of my association with her when she was Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha,” the former Prime Minister said in a statement here.
“She was a leader of high esteem who was highly respected by everybody irrespective of party lines. She was a great parliamentarian and exceptionally talented Minister of the Union Government,” he said.
Manmohan Singh said in her death, the country had lost a respected and dedicated leader, reports news agency IANS.
Sushma Swaraj to Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Leaders BJP lost in a year
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost many of its stalwarts, founding members and senior leaders, including Sushma Swaraj, in the last year.
While some of them had retired from active politics, a few died while in office. Read here the leaders that the BJP lost in a year’s time.
UP CM pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj at party headquarters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister pays tribute to former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj at party headquarters.
Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister pays tribute to former Union Minister #SushmaSwaraj at party headquarters. pic.twitter.com/eYpwgwwfNJ— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Leaders pay tributes to Sushma Swaraj at BJP headquarters
BJP President Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj at BJP headquarters.
BJP President Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda pay tribute to #SushmaSwaraj at party headquarters pic.twitter.com/yS3g6TX3bz— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Sushma Swaraj’s body being shifted to BJP headquarters
The mortal remains of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj is being shifted to the party headquarters on Wednesday, after being kept at her residence since the previous night.
The body will be kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the heart of the capital for public to pay homage till 3 pm. It will be later taken to the Lodhi crematorium for the last rites.
Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die
The Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned sine die after witnessing record business during the session with the Upper House passing 32 bills as against 35 in the Lok Sabha.
In his valedictory address, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu hailed the cooperation between the treasury and the opposition benches and said negative coverage of the proceedings has almost vanished for the time being.
Chinese Ambassador to India condoles the death of Sushma Swaraj
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong condoles the death of late BJP leader and says, “Sad to learn about the passing away of Sushma Swaraj, former Minister of External Affairs of India. Appreciate her contributions to China-India relations. Express my deep condolences to her family,” reports news agency ANI.
Nation loses two giant leaders in less than a year
With Sushma Swaraj’s demise, nation loses two former leaders in less than a year. In this December 23, 2003 file photo, then prime minister A B Vajpayee being offered sweets by then parliamentary affairs minister Sushma Swaraj during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi. BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 on Tuesday, Aug 6, 2019 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. A B Vajpayee passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on 16 August, 2018 at the age of 93 due to prolonged illness.
From the archives: Sushma Swaraj being sworn in as Delhi CM
In this December 10,1998 file photo, Sushma Swaraj is being sworn in as chief minister of Delhi by then Lt. Governor Vijay Kapoor at Raj Bhavan in New Delhi. BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 on Tuesday, Aug 6, 2019 after suffering from a cardiac arrest.
Sushma Swaraj’s mortal remains to be carried in hearse van
Sushma Swaraj’s mortal remains will be carried in hearse van from her residence to the BJP headquarters.
Amit Shah, J P Nadda review preparations at BJP Headquarters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President J P Nadda and other leaders review preparations, before the mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj being brought to BJP Headquarters, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Lok Sabha Speaker,Om Birla, condoles death of Sushma Swaraj
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sushma Swaraj ji was an ambassador of the Indian culture. She understood everyone’s problems and served them. We are standing with her family.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: #SushmaSwaraj ji was an ambassador of the Indian culture. She was an able administrator and a sensitive leader. Today the entire country is sad to lose a leader like her. She understood everyone's problems&served them. We are standing with her family. pic.twitter.com/pjbhOOBT8s— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Uttarakhand CM: Huge loss for the nation
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat: Extremely sad over the sudden demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. It’s a huge loss for the nation. I pay tributes. We have declared state mourning today, reports news agency ANI.
Parliamentarians observe silence during an obituary reference of Sushma Swaraj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other parliamentarians observe silence during an obituary reference of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the Rajya Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday.
Smriti Irani’s moving post on Sushma Swaraj talks of an ‘unfulfilled promise’
Smriti Irani posted an emotional message on Twitter after former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj died following a massive heart attack. “I have an axe to grind with you Didi. You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us,” Smriti Irani tweeted on Tuesday referring to Sushma Swaraj’s daughter.
On Wednesday, the Union minister for textiles and women and child development called Swaraj an inspiration to a large number of women workers.
“A motivation of numerous women activists, Didi’s sudden death has shocked us all. Today, I sympathise with her mourning family. If we dedicate our lives to the upliftment of women as an activist, it will be a true tribute to Didi,” Smriti Irani also tweeted about her former cabinet colleague.
BS Yediyurappa paid last respects to Sushma Swaraj
Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa paid last respects to former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi, today.
Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa paid last respects to former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi, today. pic.twitter.com/U5TyMLXO5s— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu: Nation has lost an able administrator
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and members of the House pay tribute to the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. M Venkaiah Naidu says, “In her untimely demise, the nation has lost an able administrator, an effective parliamentarian and a true voice of people.”
Delhi’s only two women chief ministers died within a month
Within three weeks after three-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit died on July 20,Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj died at the age of 67 on Tuesday night.
Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj were the only two women chief ministers of Delhi. Both suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and the news of their untimely demise shocked the world.
J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik: It’s difficult to fill the space left by her
Jammu&Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik: “Express grief over the sudden demise of former Union Minister & veteran political leader Sushma Swaraj. It’s difficult to fill the space left by her. I pray for peace to departed soul & strength to the bereaved family in their hour of grief,” reports news agency ANI.
Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj, meets family
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. He expressed grief and met family of the veteran leader.
Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/JGcOonKchv— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Sushma Swaraj
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.
Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/ClIM64WNMi— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Amit Shah pays last respects to late BJP leader
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/fSnu7Zmpfv— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj
Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
Ron Malka on the demise of former EAM Sushma Swaraj, says: I convey my condolences on behalf of people & the state of Israel. It is a great loss.She was a great friend of Israel. She played a big role in the remarkable progress in Israel-India relationship.
Delhi: Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/SngyXk1qjx— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Haryana govt to observe a 2-day state mourning
Haryana government will observe a 2-day state mourning in honour of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.
Bollywood condoles death of a ‘fierce leader’, ‘great orator’
Condolences continued to pour in from Bollywood celebrities for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who breathed her last after a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan expressing grief wrote, “A highly saddening news. An impactful politician, friendly personality, a great orator.”
Actor Akshay Kumar called Sushma Swaraj a “dynamic leader”.
“Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of Sushma Swaraj ji...she was such a dynamic leader, someone who was unanimously admired and respected by all. My thoughts and prayers with her family. May her soul rest in peace,” Akshay tweeted.
Singers Lata Manageshkar and Asha Bhosle also paid their respects to the late politician in their tweets.
“Sushmaji..we will miss you dearly,” Asha tweeted.
While Manageshkar tweeted, “Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji’s sudden demise. A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly.”
Himachal, Haryana CMs condole Sushma Swaraj’s demise
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday condoled the death of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away in New Delhi last night.
Thakur dubbed the demise of Swaraj as an end of a glorious chapter in Indian politics.
He also said “Swaraj was a great leader, an astute stateswoman and above all, a kindhearted person, loved and respected by all. The nation would always remain indebted for her contribution towards society and the country,” reports news agency ANI.
Sushma Swaraj: A fiery leader and a mother figure
Fiery, feisty and indefatigable, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died on Tuesday, was a leader who fit many roles in her long political leader. She might be remembered best for giving an all-new dimension to the role of foreign minister by being proactive in reaching out to Indians in distress in foreign lands. Read full story here.
LK Advani pays tributes to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj
Senior BJP leader LK Advani pays tributes to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj at her residence. His daughter Pratibha Advani gets emotional as she meets SushmaSwaraj’s daughter, Bansuri.
“The nation has lost a remarkable leader. To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to Swaraj ji, Bansuri & all members of her family. Om Shanti,” tweeted Senior BJP leader LK Advani.
Delhi: Senior BJP leader LK Advani pays tributes to former EAM Sushma Swaraj at her residence. His daughter Pratibha Advani gets emotional as she meets #SushmaSwaraj's daughter, Bansuri. pic.twitter.com/3tfGAUL3I4— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
PM Modi arrives at the late BJP leader’s residence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the late leader’s residence to pay tributes.Expressing his condolences, emotional Prime Minister Modi, spoke to Sushma Swaraj’s husband and daughter.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/wlvu0mlmon— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj
Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, in New Delhi.
Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/aFv6Sl0m0V— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia pay last respects to Sushma Swaraj
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pay last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pay last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Esyqe37zM0— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia pays homage to the late BJP leader at her residence.
Ram Gopal Yadav breaks down after paying tribute to Sushma Swaraj
Samajwadi Party leader, Ram Gopal Yadav gets emotional after paying tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader, Ram Gopal Yadav gets emotional after paying tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. pic.twitter.com/P7AKvxm5i2— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
JP Nadda pays last respect to SushmaSwaraj
BJP national working president JP Nadda pays last respect to SushmaSwaraj at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest.
Delhi: BJP national working president JP Nadda pays last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/h0K5FGxbYP— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Mulayam Singh Yadav pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj
Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh CM, Mulayam Singh Yadav pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Delhi: Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh CM, Mulayam Singh Yadav pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. pic.twitter.com/YZMo6OmyDI— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Hamid Ansari: She was like a mother to me
Condoling the death of former union minister, Sushma Swaraj, Hamid Ansari said: I have deep respect for her and she’ll always stay alive in my heart. She was like a mother to me. After my return from Pakistan,she guided me to look ahead. It’s a big loss for me.
Hamid Ansari was detained and arrested six years back after he went to Pakistan to meet a woman he had befriended through social media. He returned to India on December 18, 2018, after completing a three-year prison sentence in a Pakistani jail, reports news agency ANI.
PM Modi to pay last respect to Sushma Swaraj at her residence, shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to pay last respect to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj at her residence, shortly. They will later attend her last rites in the evening.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays last respect to Sushma Swaraj
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays last respect to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest.
Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/DTRJEBM4mC— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
President Ram Nath Kovind pays last tribute to Sushma Swaraj
President Ram Nath Kovind pays last tribute to former external affairs minister & Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence.
Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & Bharatiya Janata Party leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. pic.twitter.com/7IAj9WINol— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
LK Advani: The nation has lost a remarkable leader
Senior BJP leader LK Advani: The nation has lost a remarkable leader. To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to Swaraj ji, Bansuri & all members of her family. Om Shanti.
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal pays last respects to Bharatiya Janata Party leader.
Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal pays last respects to Bharatiya Janata Party leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/19SZnP2Lp0— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Pema Khandu: Deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj
Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu: “Deeply saddened and shocked by the news of untimely demise of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, who was a principled leader, splendid orator with full of dignity & grace. The country has lost one of its tallest leader. My sincere condolence. May her soul rest in peace!”
Deeply saddened and shocked by the news of untimely demise of former Union Minister Smt #SushmaSwaraj, who was a principled leader, splendid orator with full of dignity & grace. The country has lost one of its tallest leader. My sincere condolence. May her soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/rQM1o9yjgS— Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 7, 2019
French Ambassdor to India, Alexandre Ziegler condoles death of Sushma Swaraj
French Ambassdor to India, Alexandre Ziegler condoled the death of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj: My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of former EAM of India, Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji.One of India’s most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights.”
My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of former EAM of India, Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji.— Alexandre Ziegler (@FranceinIndia) August 6, 2019
One of India’s most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights.#SushmaSwaraj
UNGA President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés expressed condolences
UNGA President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés expressed her condolences: “Saddened by the news of the passing of @SushmaSwaraj, an extraordinary woman & leader who devoted her life to public service.”
Saddened by the news of the passing of @SushmaSwaraj, an extraordinary woman & leader who devoted her life to public service. I had the honor of meeting her in my visits to #India, & will always remember her fondly. My deepest condolences to all of her loved ones @IndiaUNNewYork— UN GA President (@UN_PGA) August 6, 2019
‘This is legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet
As Indians all over the world mourn her death, social media is flooded with tributes for the remarkable leader. Among the many moving messages, what stands out is a tweet by Swaraj that is now being shared by many on the micro-blogging site. Read here.
Yog guru Ramdev pays last tribute to Sushma Swaraj
Yog guru Ramdev pays last tribute to former external affairs minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest.
Delhi: Yog guru Ramdev pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/ky2wTfsvhN— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
We express our sincere condolences to the people of India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia: We express our sincere condolences to the people of India on the premature passing away of the former Foreign Minister of this friendly country.
Hema Malini pays tribute to Swaraj at her residence
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Hema Malini pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, at her residence.
Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Hema Malini pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. pic.twitter.com/HkYGj4TNke— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
‘Waited to see this day in my lifetime’, tweeted Sushma Swaraj. Her last
Just hours before her death, veteran BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had tweeted thanking Prime Minister Modi after Parliament scrapped Article 370, which provided for special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
The scrapping of Article 370 has been BJP’s promise in every election manifesto and which was realised today when Parliament put its stamp of approval on it.
“Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” tweeted Swaraj hours before her death at 7:23pm. Read full story here.
Delhi govt declares 2-day mourning for Sushma Swaraj
The Delhi government on Wednesday declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday.
Swaraj passed away at AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.
“Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.
Oommen Chandy pays last tribute to former Sushma Swaraj
Kerala’s former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest.
Delhi: Kerala's former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/hQJ8E9r0pm— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Sushma Swaraj: The people’s politician with a helping hand
Sushma Swaraj, BJP stalwart and former external affairs minister, dies at 67. Read here
Diplomatic community joins the nation in sorrow on the sad demise of Sushma Swaraj: Dean of Diplomatic Corps
Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos: The diplomatic community in Delhi joins the nation in sorrow on the sad demise of a great woman in Indian politics. During her tenure as Foreign Minister she, strengthened the position of India in the world.
Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos: The diplomatic community in Delhi joins the nation in sorrow on the sad demise of a great woman in Indian politics. During her tenure as Foreign Minister she, strengthened the position of India in the world. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/byWaQgydBA— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Sushma Swaraj: KP Sharma Oli, Nepal PM
PM of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli: Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Sushma Swaraj. Heartfelt condolences & deepest sympathies to the Govt & people of India as well as to the bereaved family members.
PM of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli: Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj, a senior political leader of India&former External Affairs Minister. Heartfelt condolences&deepest sympathies to the Govt&people of India as well as to the bereaved family members.(file pic) pic.twitter.com/wrXnxuoAqN— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Derek O’Brien and Kailash Satyarthi pay last respect to Sushma Swaraj at her residence
TMC MP Derek O’Brien and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi pay last respect to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest.
Delhi: TMC MP Derek O'Brien and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi pay last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/wp6k7oeMV2— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
‘Her death an irreparable loss’: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal: Passing away of Sushma ji is an irreparable loss. People of the country will remember her contribution for a long time. Whenever any Indian got into trouble, didi took care of it herself, even when it came to the return of a single nurse from abroad.”
‘Daughter of Bharat mata was waiting to see abrogation of Article 370’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Shivraj Singh Chouhan: “Sushma ji was a true daughter of Bharat mata, she spent her whole life in service of Bharat mata and people. She increased the country’s prestige in the world. She was waiting to see the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir and left all of us after that.”
‘A tall leader and a people’s person’: Tweets Former President of Afghanistan
Hamid Karzai, Former President of Afghanistan: “Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people’s person. My profound condolences to the people of India and her family and friends.”
‘Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship’: Maldives Foreign Minister
Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives: Deeply grieved to hear the demise of my good friend Sushma Swaraj; Stateswoman extraordinaire, diplomat par excellence; A warm human being. Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship. May she rest in peace!”
‘Represented her country with distinction, determination’: Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister
S Rabbani, Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister also tweeted on the leader’s death: “I’m saddened to hear of the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj, former EAM of India. My deepest condolences to people and government of India on the loss of a distinguished public figure who represented her country with distinction and determination.”
S Rabbani, Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister: I’m saddened to hear of the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj, former EAM of India. My deepest condolences to ppl &govt of India on the loss of a distinguished public figure who represented her country with distinction&determination pic.twitter.com/D3e9BpD9dm— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
‘Never thought she would leave us this early’: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan: “I’m deeply saddened, I never thought Sushma ji will leave us so early. She loved and guided me as an elder sister for 3 decades. She had extraordinary personality and talent, she was a caring human.”
‘Her latest tweet testimony of how she was emotionally involved in serving nation’: JP Nadda
BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda: “Sushma Ji is no more with us, it is a sad incident for not only BJP but the whole country. She inspired us, her last tweet tells us how she was involved in serving the nation in an emotional way.”
‘When I was BJP president, she guided me as an elder sister’: Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari: “Passing away of Sushma ji is a personal loss for me, BJP, and the country. Since the inception of the party, she played a key role in its expansion. When I was the President of BJP, she gave me guidance as an elder sister.”
‘Ideologies differed, but we shared many cordial times in Parliament’: Mamata Banerjee
“Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji. I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being.Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers,” Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Tuesday night.
Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji.I knew her since the 1990s.Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being.Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 6, 2019
‘An excellent, humane leader’: Pranab Mukherjee
Former President Pranab Mukherjee: “Shocked beyond words & distressed at passing away of Sushma Swaraj. An astute parliamentarian, an effective orator and an excellent humane leader, she’ll forever be remembered and missed. Hers was a story of hard work to heights!”
‘Sushma Sawaraj’s death huge loss to country’: M Venkaiah Naidu
Vice Pres M Venkaiah Naidu: “Deeply shocked by sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj. Her death is a huge loss to the country & personal loss to me. She was an excellent administrator, outstanding Parliamentarian and a remarkable orator. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members.”
‘A great loss to BJP and Indian politics’ : Amit Shah tweeted on Sushma Swaraj’s death
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets: “Passing away of Sushma Swaraj ji is a great loss to BJP & Indian politics. I pay condolences to her family, supporters, & well-wishers on behalf of all BJP workers.”
सुषमा स्वराज जी का निधन भाजपा और भारतीय राजनीति के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 6, 2019
मैं समस्त भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से उनके परिजनों, समर्थकों व शुभचिंतकों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को चिर शान्ति प्रदान करे।
ॐ शांति शांति शांति
‘Sushma Swaraj had friendships across party lines’: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator and an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”
‘Her spirit, commitment was unparalleled’: PM Modi
PM Modi tweeted: “Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti.”
‘Extremely shocked’: President Ram Nath Kovind tweets
President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage and integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India.”
Leaders present at AIIMS Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Environment Minster Prakash Javadekar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister Smriti Irani were among the top leaders who visited the hospital.
‘Sushma Swaraj was prolific orator, outstanding Parliamentarian’: PM Modi
“Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to,” PM Modi tweeted.
‘Glorious chapter in Indian politics ends’: PM Modi tweets on Sushma Swaraj’s death
“A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Swaraj thanked PM Modi for scrapping Article 370 hours before death
A few hours before she died she had tweeted her congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Lok Sabha passed the resolution scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution.
प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019
Cause of death cardiac arrest
Sushma Swaraj was admitted to AIIMS Delhi around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. She died of cardiac arrest around 10 pm.
BSP Chief Mayawati pays last respect to Sushma Swaraj
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief, Mayawati pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj at the in New Delhi.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief, Mayawati pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj at the latter's residence in Delhi. Sushma Swaraj passed away due to a cardiac arrest, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ai1KLgPDoj— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
BJP leaders pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj at her residence
BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Babul Supriyo, and Manoj Tiwari paid tribute to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi. :ANI
Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister, dies at 67
Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who extended a helping hand to many Indians in distress abroad and acquired a reputation as one of the most accessible ministers in the first term of the Narendra Modi government, died suddenly on Tuesday night after a cardiac arrest. She was 67.
Swaraj, who was India’s first full-time woman foreign minister (Indira Gandhi held additional charge of the ministry when she was prime minister) suffered the cardiac arrest late in the evening and was immediately taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She died after efforts to revive her failed.
“She was brought to the hospital after she had collapsed at home. She reached AIIMS emergency at about 09:35 pm,” said a hospital spokesperson.