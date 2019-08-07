‘Waited to see this day in my lifetime’, tweeted Sushma Swaraj. Her last

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 01:16 IST

Just hours before her death, veteran BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had tweeted thanking Prime Minister Modi after Parliament scrapped Article 370, which provided for special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The scrapping of Article 370 has been BJP’s promise in every election manifesto and which was realised today when Parliament put its stamp of approval on it.

“Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” tweeted Swaraj hours before her death at 7:23pm.

The senior leader, who did not contest the Lok Sabha elections this time, died of cardiac arrest at AIIMS in Delhi.

In her tweet from a day before, she also congratulated Home Minister Amit Shah for his “outstanding” performance in the Rajya Sabha, where he piloted the Jammu and Kashmir reorganization bill and introduced the move to scrap Article 370.

“I congratulate the Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for his outstanding performance in Rajya Sabha,” she had tweeted on Monday.

