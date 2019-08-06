Glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end: PM Modi on Sushma Swaraj

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence at the sudden and untimely demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj late on Tuesday night. She was 67.

“A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor,” PM Modi tweeted after news of her death came in.

The veteran BJP leader passed away late on Tuesday night after she was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with a cardiac condition. A team of doctors tried to revive her by giving her CPR, but did not succeed.

“Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind. She was a source of inspiration for crores of people,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Mourning her death in a series of tweets, PM Modi said, “I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled.”

Swaraj was the external affairs minister in Narendra Modi’s cabinet in the NDA’s first term. She underwent a kidney transplant a couple of years ago and chose not to contest the last Lok Sabha elections and also opted to stay out of the government.

