Home / TV / KBC 12: Masaba Gupta is the subject of a question asked by Amitabh Bachchan, designer says she’s feeling ‘silly and proud’

KBC 12: Masaba Gupta is the subject of a question asked by Amitabh Bachchan, designer says she's feeling 'silly and proud'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta felt honoured and silly at the same time as she became the subject of a question asked by actor Amitabh Bachchan on the show.

tv Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Masaba Gupta has responded after she became the subject of a question.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Masaba Gupta has responded after she became the subject of a question.
         

Masaba Gupta is over the moon as she was a part of a question asked by Amitabh Bachchan on the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 12. She took to Twitter to express her excitement about the same and said that she is ‘feeling silly and proud at the same time’.

The question was, “Masaba Gupta, Tarun Tahiliani and Ritu Kumar are all famous for which profession?” The options displayed on the screen were choreography, interior designing, singing and fashion designing. The correct answer was option D - fashion designing.

Sharing a screenshot of the question on Twitter, Masaba wrote, “I am excited about this like a little girl who just had her very own big moment! Might be silly. But feeling silly & proud at the same time. Those are my seniors as designers & those I look up to immensely @SrBachchan #kaunbanegacrorepati.”

 

Also read: Kapil Sharma says he felt ‘jealous’ after Akshay Kumar replaced him in an ad, Akshay retorts Kapil’s house is bigger than his

Earlier this month, Sanjana Sanghi shared her joy as she became the subject of a question on KBC 12. She posted a video, in which Amitabh was seen asking, “Which actress made her debut, in a leading role, in the film that featured this song?” The question was followed by an audio clip of the title track of Dil Bechara, in which she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sanjana, who grew up watching KBC, said that she used to imagine herself on the hot seat. “TALA LAGA DIYA JAYE! My entire childhood, every single weekday night was dedicated to family viewing of our indomitable legend @amitabhbachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The unrealistic dreamer in me had gone far enough to imagine myself being in the hot seat, trying to be my nerdy best and answer the General Knowledge questions. But to be kicking off a new KBC season with this question? #KaunBanegaCrorepati #DreamOn,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

