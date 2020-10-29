Kapil Sharma says he felt ‘jealous’ after Akshay Kumar replaced him in an ad, Akshay retorts Kapil’s house is bigger than his

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 15:30 IST

A new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani as guests, has been shared online. The actors came to promote their upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb, and seemingly had a blast shooting for the episode.

In the promo, host Kapil Sharma tells Kiara that she looks adorable, to which Akshay quips that the lighting on the set is such that everyone looks adorable. Akshay gets a number of presents from the cast members of the show, including a money plant and a note-counting machine.

Kapil asks Akshay, who is known to sign and shoot for multiple projects in a year, if his date diary went for a toss due to the nationwide lockdown. “Khud 365 din kamaye, lekin mera calendar chhota kar de (He himself works 365 days a year but wants me to work less)!,” Akshay says, leaving permanent guest Archana Puran Singh in splits.

The fun exchange continues as Kapil defends himself and says, “Nahi, nahi, mereko bohot khushi hai, paaji (No, no, I am very happy for you).” Akshay replies, “Mereko toh kabhi nazar nahi aaya tu khush (I have never seen you happy).”

Kapil admits to Kiara that he was jealous seeing Akshay in a particular advertisement. Akshay laughs as he reveals that Kapil was formerly the brand ambassador of the product. Akshay claims that Kapil earns big bucks and has a bigger house than him. “Jitna yeh aadmi idhar show mein loot ta hai na, koi nahi loot ta. Ek din main iske ghar gaya tha. Itna bada ghar toh mera nahi hai (The amount this man earns from this show, no one does. I went to his house one day. Even my house is not so big),” he laughs.

Transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi then joins Akshay and Kiara on the show, and makes a point about the need for inclusivity in society.

Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay as a man possessed by the spirit of a transgender person. At an earlier digital press conference, he had called it his ‘most mentally intense role’ in the three decades of his career. “This is unlike any character I’ve ever played. I had to be careful to portray this character with utmost honesty, without offending any community,” he had said. The film will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.

