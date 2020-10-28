e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Bollywood / Virat Kohli asks Anushka Sharma from the field if she has eaten, watch their cute exchange

Virat Kohli asks Anushka Sharma from the field if she has eaten, watch their cute exchange

A concerned Virat Kohli is seen asking Anushka Sharma if she has eaten in a new video from Sunday’s IPL match. The cute exchange is going viral on the internet.

bollywood Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 20:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli’s cute conversation with Anushka Sharma is going viral online.
Virat Kohli’s cute conversation with Anushka Sharma is going viral online.
         

Cricketer Virat Kohli’s sweet exchange with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, is going viral. In a video, he is seen on the field as he gestures to her, asking if she has eaten. She gave him a thumbs-up from the stands. They are then seen having a brief conversation through hand gestures.

The video is from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), which is taking place in the UAE. Anushka came to cheer for Virat and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. She was seen in a red dress and large golden hoop earrings.

 
View this post on Instagram

Couple Goals 💕 Follow ❤️ 🔥@music__and__masthi 🔥 ❤️ #Followusformore . . . 📽️ For more videos of 💕 📽️ #TollyWood #BollyWood #VideoSongs #Musically #Dance #DanceVideos 📽️🎥❤️ @instatrendsoffl #deepthishannu#combination #love #shekarmaster #naveenkumarreddy1#viral#tiktok#telugulovesongs#telugulovefailurewhatsappstatus#telugulovers #telugulovesongs #telugudubssmash #viratkohli #virushka #anushkasharma #iccworldcup2019 DISCLAIMER ‌This photo, video or Audio is not owned by ourselves ‌The copyright credit goes to respective owners ‌This video is not used for illegal sharing or profit Making ‌This video is purely Fan made ‌If any problem Message us on Instagram and the video will be removed ‌No need to report or send strike ‌Credit/Removal:-@music__and__masthi

A post shared by MUSIC & MASTHI (@music__and__masthi) on

Anushka is often spotted in the stands during RCB’s matches. Earlier this month, she was seen clapping for Virat and even blowing kisses at him as he hit a half-century against CSK.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January. They shared the happy news on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Also read: Avika Gor shares dramatic weight loss journey, recalls how she looked in the mirror and broke down after seeing herself

Last month, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”

Recently, Virat shared a picture of him and Anushka, taking a dip in the sea. The photo, a silhouette, was captured by his RCB teammate AB de Villiers.

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Though she has not announced her next project as an actor yet, she has been busy with her production ventures, such as Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and Netflix original film Bulbbul.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19
Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19
MI vs RCB Live: Padikkal brings up his half century
MI vs RCB Live: Padikkal brings up his half century
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
Govt pulled up by RTI body over evasive reply on Aarogya Setu. It clarifies
Govt pulled up by RTI body over evasive reply on Aarogya Setu. It clarifies
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
Rhea Chakraborty’s accusations against Sushant’s sisters ‘speculative’, says CBI
Rhea Chakraborty’s accusations against Sushant’s sisters ‘speculative’, says CBI
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In