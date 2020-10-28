e-paper
Avika Gor shares dramatic weight loss journey, recalls how she looked in the mirror and broke down after seeing herself

Avika Gor shares dramatic weight loss journey, recalls how she looked in the mirror and broke down after seeing herself

In a new Instagram post, Avika Gor talked about going through a period of insecurity last year after putting on a lot of weight. She shared photos of her body transformation and her weight loss journey.

tv Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 19:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Television actor Avika Gor, who starred in popular shows such as Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, showed off the results of her dramatic weight loss journey and shared gorgeous pictures of herself in a sari. In an Instagram post, she talked about how she was filled with insecurities about her body and even broke down when she looked at herself in the mirror one day.

Avika said that her weight gain was not due to health conditions like thyroid or polycystic ovary syndrome but because of eating ‘anything and everything’ without working out at all. She added that she did not give her body the ‘respect’ that it deserves.

“I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn’t like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly. I had let go too much. If it were due to an illness(Thyroid,PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control. But, it happened because I ate anything & everything, and I didn’t workout at all. Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn’t respect it. As a result, I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn’t even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking ‘how I must look right now’. I got so busy judging myself & feeling bad that I didn’t leave any scope for outsiders to make me feel bad,” she wrote.

 
Also read: Amitabh Bachchan was unsure about KBC, was taken to London to watch Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, agreed to host on return flight

Avika said that her insecurities made her irritable and she ‘would often snap at (her) loved ones’. “Well, one fine day I decided that it was enough, and that I must evolve. Nothing changed overnight. I just started to focus on the right things... things that I should be proud of(like dancing). I kept trying to eat better & working out, and I had various setbacks. But, it was important that I didn’t stop. And my people were constantly there to guide me,” she wrote.

“Long story short, I looked at myself in the mirror this morning & I didn’t feel the need to look away. I smiled at myself, and told myself that I’m beautiful. And you, the person reading this, you are beautiful as well. We all have a lot to offer & we must actively work on that, rather than feeling sad about what we can’t do. But, we MUST do what’s in our control. Today, I am comfortable in my own skin. Today, I’m peaceful. And I hope you are too? Share your stories of self-love in the comments. Let’s make self-love cool!,” she added.

