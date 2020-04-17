‘Today, I don’t know what people prefer watching on TV’

entertainment

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:24 IST

kavita.awaasthi@htlive.com

She started her career with the role of an 8-year-old child bride Anandi in the TV drama Balika Vadhu and since then there has been no looking back for actor Avika Gor. Today, after 18 years, the show is back on the tube and at 22, Gor is excited to reunite with her audience on TV.

“Today with social media, people will enjoy the performance of the younger me and maybe make fun of the older me (laughs). I know parents, who have watched it earlier, will force their kids to watch it,” says the actor, who was 10 when she shot for the show and was a part of it for two years.

Ask her about the connect of the show to the new gen and she relies, “I don’t know what people like watching on TV these days so I don’t know how much they will be able to connect now. In 2008, the show had a social message and people loved the drama and the message. I loved being Anandi and part of a show which is one of the iconic TV shows and will be remembered in history. When I shot for it, I was just having fun and not thinking or registering anything like rating or career. The team made it comfortable for me. I would shoot post my school and study on the sets too. Everyone on the sets looked after me and thought of me as their beti. I am very emotionally attached to the unit, even today.”