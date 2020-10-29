Makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb get legal notice from Shri Rajput Karni Sena, demanding title change: report

bollywood

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 08:15 IST

There is fresh trouble for Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb. Days before the film’s release on an OTT platform, the makers have reportedly received a legal notice from the Shri Rajput Karni Sena. The outfit is demanding a change in title.

Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, is scheduled to release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film centres around Akshay’s character getting possessed by the ghost of a transgender person.

According to a report on Zoom TV, the legal notice was sent by advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra, on behalf of Shri Rajput Karni Sena. As per the notice, Laxmmi Bomb, was being considered “derogatory” and “offensive” to Goddess Laxmi by the Hindu community. It further claimed that the makers had “deliberately” used the title Laxmmi Bomb with the sole purpose of lowering the “dignity” of and to show “disrespect” towards the goddess. It added that the name sends out a wrong message to the society at large towards the “ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion”.

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Muni 2: Kanchana, of the Kanchana series, starring Raghava Lawrence. He also directed the series. The film will see Akshay wear a sari for the first time. Speaking about the experience, Akshay had told host and comedian Maniesh Paul: “In one word, sari is the most graceful outfit in the world. Wearing a sari has been one of a kind experience for me. Frankly speaking, donning a sari is very difficult. During the initial days of the shoot, my sari would often unwrap by itself while shooting. I wasn’t able to move properly while being in a sari, forget about dancing and fighting in it. Thanks to my costume designer who would come to my rescue in every break to rearrange the plaits and balance the pallu.”

Unfazed by the noise, Akshay and the team have been promoting the film in the run-up to its release. One of the promos of comedian Kapil Sharma’s show showed Akshay being gifted a money-counting machine. The reason was Akshay’s successful run at the box office. Showing it off on stage, Akshay said, “This is a money counting machine, which he has brought from his home. He is the one who eats half of the money being made in the industry.”

