Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to get theatrical release in select overseas markets on November 9

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb to get theatrical release in select overseas markets on November 9

Laxmmi Bomb, which marks Akshay Kumar’s digital debut, will also simultaneously release in theatres in Australia, New Zealand and the UAE. In India, it will release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2020 14:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in Laxmmi Bomb.
Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in Laxmmi Bomb.
         

Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, will release in theatres in select overseas markets - Australia, New Zealand and UAE - on November 9. In India, the film is set for a direct-to-digital release on the same day on Disney+ Hotstar. Theatres across the country remained shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the US, Canada and UK, Laxmmi Bomb will release on Hotstar.

The news was shared on Twitter by Fox Star Hindi, along with a new poster of the film featuring Akshay in his two different avatars - a man in the foreground and a transgender person in the background. “This Diwali, Laxmmi Bomb to release day and date on 9th November in Australia, New Zealand and UAE. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the movie stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead. #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali #LaxmmiBomb #FoxStarStudios,” the tweet read.

 

In a virtual press conference earlier this year, Akshay said that his role in Laxmmi Bomb was his most ‘mentally intense’. He was quoted by PTI as saying, “In my career of 30 years, this is my most mentally intense role. It has been that tough. I’ve never experienced something like this before. The credit goes to my director, Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of myself which I didn’t know existed.”

Also read: Ranvir Shorey questions attempts to silence Kangana Ranaut, says she ‘says a lot of sensational things for the effect’

“This is unlike any character I’ve ever played. I had to be careful to portray this character with utmost honesty, without offending any community,” he added.

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the Tamil horror comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana, which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film marks Akshay’s digital debut.

Akshay is also awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, which also stars Katrina Kaif and features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in guest appearances. The film was supposed to hit the theatres in March this year but has been stalled due to the pandemic. Rumours suggest that it might also go the OTT route.

