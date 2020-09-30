Ranvir Shorey questions attempts to silence Kangana Ranaut, says she ‘says a lot of sensational things for the effect’

bollywood

Ranvir Shorey opened up about the ills of Bollywood and the alleged existence of a ‘mafia’. He said that Kangana Ranaut ‘says a lot of sensational things for the effect more than the content’ but questioned the attempts to silence her.

In a new interview, Ranvir also said that the ‘powerful and privileged’ in Bollywood always try to portray the industry as a place where everything is hunky-dory, but that is not the reality. Recently, Jaya Bachchan objected to the film industry being allegedly defamed and referred to as a ‘gutter’ by its own members.

Talking to Hrishikesh Kannan, Ranvir said that the back-and-forth between Kangana and others ‘kind of got to (him)’. “Both things, like, why are people trying to shut her up? This is not something new, even though she says a lot of sensational things for the effect more than the content. But my point is, it is not new. It is a thing. Actors and actresses say sensational things. Why has it become the national talking point? Why has it moved to headlines and the front page? That was one thing,” he said.

“The second thing was, why is it that powerful and privileged people always want to give you the impression that everything is great in this business? It is not,” he added.

Earlier this month, Ranvir came out in support of Kangana after she was called ‘haramkhor’ by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. “The language used here by this local Maharashtra politician for @KanganaTeam, the heartthrob of millions around the country, is utterly deplorable, whatever the provocation!,” he wrote on Twitter.

After Jaya’s speech in which she slammed the portrayal of the film industry as a bed of vice, Ranvir tweeted that the existence of ‘muck’ in Bollywood was a reality. He further said that those defending the industry are either its ‘gatekeepers’ or the ones bootlicking them.

“The ones who come out defending the muck in #Bollywood are either the ‘gatekeepers’, or the ones sucking up to them. If you don’t like someone whistleblowing or using their freedom of expression, you’re free to use your freedom of enabling. Don’t see what the fuss is about,” he had written on Twitter.

