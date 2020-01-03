Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb look: ‘I am comfortable in a sari, had to internalise the character and get the body language right’

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 16:36 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has had a superb year in 2019, has some interesting films lined up in 2020 too. Among the films his fans are most excited about is Laxmmi Bomb. Sometime in early October last year, he shared the first look of his character in a sari. Now, speaking to Mid Day, he has revealed that he was comfortable as he shot in a sari.

He said, “I am comfortable in a sari and had no problem shooting in it. I love doing tricky stuff. It is one of the most difficult characters I have played. I had to internalise the character and get the body language right.”

In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay plans a man who is possessed by the ghost of a transgender. In October, when he had shared a picture, Akshay had written: “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone... isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb.” Wearing a red sari with a gold border, hair tied in a bun, a big red bindi and bangles, Akshay looked every bit a woman. His menacing glare added the element of scare. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

For the uninitiated, Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Tamil franchise Kanchana. Directed by Raghava Lawrrence, all three fall in horror comedy category. The first film in the franchise was Muni (2007), followed by Muni 2: Kanchana (2011) Kanchana 2 : Ganga (2015) and Kanchana 3 (2019).

Raghava is directing the Hindi remake too. Early on the project, Raghava had a fallout with the makers of the Hindi film and had quit the project. He was reinstated, after Akshay reportedly intervened.

