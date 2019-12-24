Akshay Kumar says ‘we can’t encourage closed mindedness or a one-sided society’

bollywood

Whether it’s entertaining through his films or spreading smiles with his wit and humour — Akshay Kumar has been the Santa in the lives of many, for years. Yet, the actor, at his modest best, doesn’t want to take credit for any of that. On Christmas, excited about his upcoming release, Good Newwz, the actor talks about the Santa in his life, how he ensures that his kids — Aarav and Nitara — respect all religions and cultures, and being grateful for how life has been.

It’s Christmas and Good Newwz is here... Does that make it even merrier?

Christmas is always a happy time all over the world. We all celebrate, eat lots of cake, give presents, be secret Santa, party and I can go on and on. And I’ve to say that there couldn’t have been a better release date for Good Newwz. It’s such a happy film with such a large heart, so,yes, it does make it merrier.

In these 28 years that you’ve spent in the film industry, who would you say has been your Santa?

To be honest, I’ve had a few Santa’s in my life. From my mom to my managers to my staff — they are the family in my life that have helped me be on Santa’s good list and guided me and been the force behind me to make all my wishes come true. Without any one of them, I’d be lost, any time of the year. Regardless of how my movies perform, it’s the people in my life that I feel most blessed to have.

Whether it’s Bharat Ke Veer or donating for grief-stricken areas or your fan clubs organising blood donation camps on your birthday, in a way you’ve been that Santa for so many people. Does it fill you with a lot of gratitude?

Giving is a very personal thing and it should be kept that way I feel. One should not boast about it. There are many unfortunate things out there and not so many fortunate people. If by your act of giving you can make even an ounce of a difference in anyone’s life, that’s far bigger than any prayer. I’m no Santa, I just like sharing what I can with whoever I can.

As a father, how have you ensured that your kids respect all religions and festivals that exist?

By being open minded, loving and caring for people from different cultures. I truly believe that sets a great tone for children to be aware and respect everyone’s beliefs. I don’t think there’s any festival out there that someone — either our friends or family — doesn’t celebrate at some point throughout the year, therefore they (my kids) get to understand many customs that people enjoy. The world is so diverse, children have the right to experience what their hearts desire, I’d never restrict my kids because of what I myself follow or don’t follow; we can’t encourage closed mindedness or a one-sided society. Life is to be enjoyed not bound by rules written by men before you and I were even born.

Lastly, if you had one wish to ask from Secret Santa, what would that be?

My wish will be asking for freedom from all the demons that live within us and the peace thereafter. A state of no violence, love and harmony.

