Home / Bollywood / Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Sanjana Sanghi shares ecstatic response as Amitabh Bachchan asks question about her

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Sanjana Sanghi shares ecstatic response as Amitabh Bachchan asks question about her

Sanjana Sanghi, who has been watching Kaun Banega Crorepati since childhood, was overjoyed when a question about her was asked on the show. See her heartfelt post here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2020 15:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjana Sanghi made her debut in a leading role with Dil Bechara.
Sanjana Sanghi made her debut in a leading role with Dil Bechara.
         

Sanjana Sanghi is over the moon as she became the subject of a question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. In a long Instagram post, she said that she grew up watching the game show and would often imagine herself in the hot seat, ‘trying to be (her) nerdy best’ and answering the questions.

The video posted by Sanjana showed host Amitabh Bachchan asking, “Which actress made her debut, in a leading role, in the film that featured this song?” The question was followed by an audio clip of the title track of Dil Bechara. The contestant in the hot seat smiled as she heard the song and picked the right answer.

An overwhelmed Sanjana wrote, “TALA LAGA DIYA JAYE! My entire childhood, every single weekday night was dedicated to family viewing of our indomitable legend @amitabhbachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The unrealistic dreamer in me had gone far enough to imagine myself being in the hot seat, trying to be my nerdy best and answer the General Knowledge questions. But to be kicking off a new KBC season with this question? #KaunBanegaCrorepati #DreamOn.”

 

Also read | Actor hits out at Richa Chadha over defamation case: ‘Making false claim of win amounts to contempt of court’

Sanjana, who did small roles in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns, made her debut in a leading role with Dil Bechara. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film was the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film. It got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar in July and broke viewership records.

Sanjana has been rather distraught at the loss of her co-star, Sushant, and has been remembering him in emotional Instagram posts. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “I know how much strength I have derived from crores of people blessing our film, and helping Sushant get the tribute that he deserves. This is the only balm amidst all these tough things.”

