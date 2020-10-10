e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Actor hits out at Richa Chadha over defamation case: ‘Making false claim of win amounts to contempt of court’

Actor hits out at Richa Chadha over defamation case: ‘Making false claim of win amounts to contempt of court’

The actor being sued for defamation by Richa Chadha accused her of ‘making false claim of win’ and said that the case is still sub-judice and the verdict has not been passed yet.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2020 14:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against an actor for dragging her name in sexual assault allegations against Anurag Kashyap.
Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against an actor for dragging her name in sexual assault allegations against Anurag Kashyap.
         

An actor, who is being sued for defamation by Richa Chadha, questioned her claims of having won the case and reminded her that the verdict is yet to be passed. Earlier this week, Richa had shared a copy of the Bombay High Court’s order on Twitter and written, ‘we won’.

In a tweet, the defendant actor said that the case is still sub-judice and suggested that Richa was guilty of contempt of court. “When the matter is sub-judice and verdict is not yet passed, how Ms. Chadhha claims to have won. I agreed to hon’ble HIgh Court suggestion to settle d matter amicably on 12th October. Making false claim of win amounts to ‘contempt of Court’,” she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Richa had shared a copy of the court order, which quoted the defendant actor’s lawyer as saying that his client was ready to withdraw her statements and tender ‘an unconditional apology’. She tweeted: “WE WON! Satyamev Jayate! Grateful to the Hon. Bombay High Court for justice ! The order is now in public record, freely available for all on the High Court website. Thank you for your support, next hearing (for settlement) is on the 12th as is mentioned in the order.”

However, after the hearing, the actor took to Twitter and said ‘sorry not sorry’. She wrote, “I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry.”

Also read | Richa Chadha says she has barely met Anurag Kashyap since Gangs of Wasseypur: ‘Can count on my fingers number of times I’ve met him’

The actor accused Anurag Kashyap of rape and mentioned Richa’s name in the allegations. According to the actor, Anurag had told her that actors such as Richa, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill perform sexual favours for him. Anurag has denied the allegations.

Richa filed a defamation suit against the actor, seeking monetary compensation and an apology. Richa’s lawyer had said in a statement, “No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
‘Time to accept that talks won’t make China change aggressive stance’: US NSA
‘Time to accept that talks won’t make China change aggressive stance’: US NSA
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
EPFO may credit interest by Diwali; send an SMS to know account balance
EPFO may credit interest by Diwali; send an SMS to know account balance
Watch: IAF sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass
Watch: IAF sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In