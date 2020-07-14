e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sanjana Sanghi pays tribute Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying’

Sanjana Sanghi pays tribute Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying’

Sanjana Sanghi has written a long note in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, exactly a month after his untimely death on June 14.

bollywood Updated: Jul 14, 2020 11:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in a still from Dil Bechara.
Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in a still from Dil Bechara.
         

Actor Sanjana Sanghi remembered her Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on the completion of one month since his death. She spoke of the dreams he talked about, of wounds his death has left behind and the wishes she promises to keep.

She wrote: “Whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again and bleeding: Of moments now will forever remain memories. Of laughs together that were but will never again be. Of questions that will remain unanswered. Of disbelief, that only keeps growing.”

“But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity.”

“I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. #sushantSinghRajput #Thinkingofyou.”

Incidentally, these were her exact words on June 21, few days after his death.

Sanjana Sanghi’s note.
Sanjana Sanghi’s note.

On June 14, Sushant died of suicide in his Mumbai apartment. Everyone close to Sushant has been sharing memories of him. Mukesh wrote on instagram: “Ek mahina ho gaya hai aaj, ab toh kabhi phone nahin aayega tera (It’s been a month now, I will never get a phone call from you again).” He also posted a picture from the film’s shoot.

Also read: Baby Tiger Shroff plays in Jackie’s arms, teen Hrithik Roshan tags along with dad in video from 90’s award ceremony. Watch

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta co-star and former girlfriend, turned to the divine on the occasion, calling Sushant the ‘child of God’. Rhea Chakraborty, his rumoured girlfriend, also penned a long note.

Dil Bechara was the first project, both for Sanjana and the film’s director and popular Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sushant and Sanjana’s Dil Bechara is scheduled to release on OTT platform on July 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
Sachin Pilot ignores appeals, skips key Congress meeting
Sachin Pilot ignores appeals, skips key Congress meeting
Kejriwal launches Delhi’s second plasma bank for Covid-19 patients at LNJP Hospital
Kejriwal launches Delhi’s second plasma bank for Covid-19 patients at LNJP Hospital
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 tally nearing 200,000-mark
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 tally nearing 200,000-mark
Vikas Dubey earned Rs 1 crore a month, ED probes how it was spent: Report
Vikas Dubey earned Rs 1 crore a month, ED probes how it was spent: Report
US Supreme Court clears way for first federal executions in 17 years
US Supreme Court clears way for first federal executions in 17 years
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Covid-19: BCG vaccine can prevent deaths, severe infections
Covid-19: BCG vaccine can prevent deaths, severe infections
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In