Mahabharat fans spot ‘cooler’ behind Bhishma Pitamah, call it a Game of Thrones-level goof up. Here’s the truth

A few Mahabharat fans could not believe their eyes when they spotted a very 20th century desert cooler in the Dwapar Yug. A scene from the beloved epic shows Mukesh Khanna’s Bhishma Pitamah sitting next to what looks like a air cooler and Twitter had a field day with the ‘goof-up’.

Many were reminded of a similar incident earlier last year when Game of Thrones fans spotted a take-out coffee cup in one episode and a steel flask in another. “Bhishma did it way before GOT,” wrote one. “Bhishma Pitamah Air Cooler use krre hai,” wrote another. “Starbucks cup in GOT is nothing as compared to the cooler for Bhisma Pitamaha in #Mahabharat,” read another tweet. Soon enough, multiple memes about the cooler landed online. Check them out:

Bhishma Pitamah using Air Cooler 😂



Oh bhai maro mujhe maro pic.twitter.com/rn0ZKweVvB — Saiyaara 🎧 (@BeingKushSharma) April 21, 2020

Starbucks cup in GOT is nothing as compared to the cooler for Bhisma Pitamaha in #Mahabharat 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2uJUNItnzK — C O N F U J I T (@SurajitTweet) April 23, 2020

Bhishma Pitamaha using cooler is a proof that #Mahabharata was way ahead of its time. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cNky1qgDTE — The Beard Guy (@TheBeardestGuy) April 23, 2020

Its so hot that even Bhishma Pitamahah is feeling the heat. What better than an air cooler behind his throne LOL.. #MahabharatOnDDBharti @DDNational @RetroDD pic.twitter.com/cIMEyuf6CX — Deepankar Sadekar (@Dippy_S) April 23, 2020

However, looks like this time people were indeed a little too quick to judge. Quashing rumours, a few fans of the show clarified that what looks to be a desert cooler is actually a just pillar with a fancy design. Multiple pictures from different angles prove the same. Turns out the production crew on Mahabharat was far more careful about leaving random modern day items in a scene than HBO.

Its a pillar not cooler



"Cooler Behind Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat Reminds Netizens of Game of Thrones' Cup Fiasco "https://t.co/Iyy6b5kwso pic.twitter.com/FlyWSvqp29 — ujjwal bhalla (@UjjwalBhalla) April 23, 2020

Mahabharat’s reruns are being telecast on Doordarshan amid the countrywide lockdown. With the new, social media-friendly generation watching the shows for the first time, many are sharing daily memes and humourous updates of the show, online.

After popular demand by viewers, Doordarshan decided to bring back old epics from the 80’s and 90’s, Ramayan and Mahabharat. As the show brought DD to the top of the TRP charts, they added more nostalgia to the small screen, bringing back other shows such as Buniyaad and Circus. Other channels such as ZeeTV and Colors have also started airing popular old shows such as Hum Paanch and Balika Vadhu, inspired by DD’s success story.

