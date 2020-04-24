e-paper
Home / TV / Mahabharat fans spot ‘cooler’ behind Bhishma Pitamah, call it a Game of Thrones-level goof up. Here’s the truth

Mahabharat fans spot ‘cooler’ behind Bhishma Pitamah, call it a Game of Thrones-level goof up. Here’s the truth

Mahabharat viewers claimed that they had spotted a cooler in a scene but turns out their eyes had tricked them.

tv Updated: Apr 24, 2020 09:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bhishma Pitamah was sure feeling the heat of the battle and the nasty politics but he still did not bring out a cooler two millennia too early.
Bhishma Pitamah was sure feeling the heat of the battle and the nasty politics but he still did not bring out a cooler two millennia too early.
         

A few Mahabharat fans could not believe their eyes when they spotted a very 20th century desert cooler in the Dwapar Yug. A scene from the beloved epic shows Mukesh Khanna’s Bhishma Pitamah sitting next to what looks like a air cooler and Twitter had a field day with the ‘goof-up’.

Many were reminded of a similar incident earlier last year when Game of Thrones fans spotted a take-out coffee cup in one episode and a steel flask in another. “Bhishma did it way before GOT,” wrote one. “Bhishma Pitamah Air Cooler use krre hai,” wrote another. “Starbucks cup in GOT is nothing as compared to the cooler for Bhisma Pitamaha in #Mahabharat,” read another tweet. Soon enough, multiple memes about the cooler landed online. Check them out:

 

 

 

 

However, looks like this time people were indeed a little too quick to judge. Quashing rumours, a few fans of the show clarified that what looks to be a desert cooler is actually a just pillar with a fancy design. Multiple pictures from different angles prove the same. Turns out the production crew on Mahabharat was far more careful about leaving random modern day items in a scene than HBO.

Hindustantimes

 

 Mahabharat’s reruns are being telecast on Doordarshan amid the countrywide lockdown. With the new, social media-friendly generation watching the shows for the first time, many are sharing daily memes and humourous updates of the show, online.

Also read: Alia Bhatt visits dad Mahesh Bhatt and mum Soni; director says ‘she sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents’

After popular demand by viewers, Doordarshan decided to bring back old epics from the 80’s and 90’s, Ramayan and Mahabharat. As the show brought DD to the top of the TRP charts, they added more nostalgia to the small screen, bringing back other shows such as Buniyaad and Circus. Other channels such as ZeeTV and Colors have also started airing popular old shows such as Hum Paanch and Balika Vadhu, inspired by DD’s success story.

