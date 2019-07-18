Nagarjuna wants Bigg Boss Telugu 3 to be postponed as sexual harassment allegations pile up against makers: report

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is reportedly upset over allegations that makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 have asked for sexual favours and has even postponed the show. A Pinkvilla report claimed Nagarjuna has asked the makers to postpone the shooting for a few days, until the “negativity” around Bigg Boss Telugu dies down. A journalist and an actor have filed complaints against the show producers in the past few days, apart from a PIL seeking a stay on the show.

Hyderabad-based woman journalist, who was nominated for the third season Bigg Boss Telugu, alleged that organisers of the show asked for sexual favours in exchange for being selected for the final round. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) KS Rao, Banjara Hills division, said a case has been registered in the matter against four members of the reality show under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Banjara Hills police station, and further probe is underway based on the complaint lodged by the journalist.

Narrating the incident, he said, “We received a complaint on July 13 afternoon from a senior journalist and anchor stating that in March, she received a call from Bigg Boss Telugu stating that she has been selected for its third season which will begin on July 21. She accepted the offer and met four members of the reality show. As per the statement, during the meeting, those four members misbehaved with her and asked her to satisfy their boss for the final selection for the show,” he added.

Actor Gayathri has filed a case of cheating against the producers, as per a Newsminute report. “We decided on the payment and I also signed the agreement papers which clearly stated that I couldn’t take up any other project until the completion of the 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house. Keeping the same in mind, they blocked my dates and I rejected a couple of film offers that had come my way. Abhishek then went on to ask me if I was ready to stay away from my phone and asked how I could live for 100 days without sex. I didn’t understand why he had to ask me such a personal and inappropriate question. Abhishek then asked me what I could do in order to impress the ‘boss’,” the report quoted her as saying.

Earlier this month, Nagarjuna had shared a teaser for Bigg Boss Telugu third season and tweeted, “Me and my panduThis season in BiggBoss house no acting only reality!!”

Me and my pandu😊This season in BiggBoss house no acting only reality!! #BiggBossTelugu3 @StarMaa 👉 https://t.co/swSC76hTLl — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) July 12, 2019

Meanwhile, a PIL has also been filed against the show. Seeking a stay on the show, K Jagadishwar Reddy sought better censorship of Bigg Boss Telugu, a Times of India report said recently. “A select group of people will be confined in a house and all their activities, conversations and their emotions are captured live by various cameras fitted in various parts of the house. All the participants were lured into it with the promise of money and fame in a short span of time and all of them will be treated as objects of amusement for the viewers, the petitioner said. The show broadcasts all that is happening inside this house. All the inmates are locked inside the house for 100 days,” the petitioner was quoted as saying.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 13:28 IST