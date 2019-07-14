Journalist files complaint against Bigg Boss Telugu 3 organisers for allegedly asking for sexual favours

A Hyderabad-based woman journalist, who was nominated for the third season of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, has alleged that organisers of the show asked for sexual favours in exchange for being selected for the final round.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) KS Rao, Banjara Hills division, said a case has been registered in the matter against four members of the reality show under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Banjara Hills police station, and further probe is underway based on the complaint lodged by the journalist.

Narrating the incident, ACP Rao said, “We received a complaint on July 13 afternoon from a senior journalist and anchor stating that in March, she received a call from Bigg Boss Telugu stating that she has been selected for its third season which will begin on July 21.”

“She accepted the offer and met four members of the reality show. As per the statement, during the meeting, those four members misbehaved with her and asked her to satisfy their boss for the final selection for the show,” he added.

Also read: Katrina Kaif poses in a bikini under the Mexican sun; Alia Bhatt likes it

Rao said the victim has also claimed of having faced body shaming by all accused during their meeting. Recalling the ordeal, the victim said, “They (organisers) didn’t give me any agreement and asked me how I am going to satisfy the boss. They also body shamed me.” The third season of Big Boss Telugu will be aired starting July 21.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 14:35 IST