Natasa Stankovic shares sunny and sultry throwback picture from holiday with fiance Hardik Pandya

tv

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 20:52 IST

Serbian actor and former Nach Baliye contestant Natasa Stankovic has shared a throwback picture with her fiance and cricketer Hardik Pandya. The photo is from the couple’s recent beach vacation and shows them posing in their swimsuits while basking in the bright sun.

Natasa is seen in a black swimsuit while Hardik is seen in a pair of cheetah print swimming shorts and a black cap. Both of them are looking at the sea in the picture while holding each other by their waists. “#throwback @hardikpandya93,” Natasa captioned the post.

Hardik and Natasa announced their engagement earlier this year via social media posts. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged,” Hardik wrote in an Instagram post in which the couple was seen celebrating their engagement.

The cricketer recently was spotted dining with her family in Mumbai on the eve of Orthodox Christmas that is annually celebrated on or near January 7. They were clicked by the paparazzi before they entered a restaurant.

Also read: Pregnant Kalki Koechlin puts her feet up, fans wish her ‘safe delivery’. See pic

In a recent interview, Hardik’s father said the family had no clue of Hardik’s engagement plans. “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged,” Hardik’s father was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

India skipper Virat Kohli, who tied the knot with actor Anushka Sharma in 2017, took to social media to wish the all-rounder. “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more