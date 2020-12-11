Neelam on getting fillers on camera in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: ‘I feel it is going to help other women’

tv

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 10:52 IST

Neelam Kothari Soni, who was a popular star of the 80s and 90s, made a comeback of sorts with the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She surprised everyone by being open about getting fillers to look younger.

In an interview, Neelam said that many others are going through the ageing process and have similar thoughts. She felt that her openness about anti-ageing treatments will ‘help other women’.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Neelam said, “I have no problem saying I am 50. I know that other women out there have had conversations with friends. Everyone is going through this ageing process. Whether in their minds or they are discussing it with their friends, they all want to look good and they don’t know what to do. So I told the creative team that I, myself, am going through this. I want to get something done but I am scared. I said I want to get a filler done. Very little, obviously. I asked if they wanted to capture it and they jumped at it.”

“I just feel that why not? People lie about it and they hide it and say, ‘Oh, I don’t do anything,’ which is their prerogative. But I feel there is nothing wrong with going out there and being honest about it. Why not? I just feel it is going to help other women,” she added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, says they’re ‘misleading and encouraging’ farmers’ protest

On Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Neelam also contemplated returning to acting after nearly two decades. She sought advice from her friends, including Ekta Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, on the same. They encouraged her to give it a shot.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives also gave a peek into the lives of Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor. The show, despite much criticism, has become one of the most-watched on Netflix India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more