e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Seema Khan reveals she once stuck chewing gum in Neelam Kothari Soni’s hair at a party: ‘I was very jealous’

Seema Khan reveals she once stuck chewing gum in Neelam Kothari Soni’s hair at a party: ‘I was very jealous’

Seema Khan admitted to being ‘very jealous’ of Neelam Kothari Soni’s hair and sticking chewing gum in it at a party. Neelam, however, felt that it was not jealousy but just Seema ‘behaving mad’.

tv Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Seema Khan admitted to being ‘jealous’ of Neelam Kothari Soni’s hair.
Seema Khan admitted to being ‘jealous’ of Neelam Kothari Soni’s hair.
         

Seema Khan shared an anecdote from a few years ago, in which she stuck chewing gum in Neelam Kothari Soni’s hair. Seema confessed that her reason for doing so was jealousy - she was envious of Neelam’s envious mane.

Along with Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, Seema and Neelam featured in the recently-released reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which gave viewers a voyeuristic peek into their lives. Despite criticism, the series became a ‘cringe-watch’ favourite and is one of the top shows on Netflix India.

During an interview with Mashable India to promote Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Seema revealed the incident involving Neelam. “I was very jealous of her hair. She had the most beautiful, long hair and I was angry. I was so upset. I was jealous, so I stuck gum in her hair. She walked around the whole party with gum in her hair,” she said. Neelam interjected, “You were not jealous, you were just behaving mad.”

Gauri Khan recently hinted that Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives might be up for a sequel. She shared the poster of the show on Instagram and wrote, “Hey girls ... I’m gate crashing season 2.” Incidentally, she and her husband, Shah Rukh Khan, had a cameo appearance in the finale episode.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant has asked her husband to ‘introduce himself to everyone’, says she got married ‘under difficult circumstances’

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives featured a host of celebrity cameos, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor. Suhana Khan made an appearance over video call.

Seema, Neelam, Bhavana and Maheep are thrilled with the response to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and thanked the audience in a special video. “Thank you for watching us, thank you for loving us, thank you for laughing with us and thank you for not ignoring us. We love you! Keep watching again and again and again. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, only on Netflix,” they said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
HTLS 2020: No guarantee that we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
HTLS 2020: No guarantee that we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
IAF chief discusses cooperation, interoperability with Japanese counterpart
IAF chief discusses cooperation, interoperability with Japanese counterpart
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
MSP will not end, will not end, will not end: Shivraj Chouhan to farmers
MSP will not end, will not end, will not end: Shivraj Chouhan to farmers
Farmer protest | ‘Being stubborn not the solution’: MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020
Farmer protest | ‘Being stubborn not the solution’: MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In