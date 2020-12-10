Seema Khan reveals she once stuck chewing gum in Neelam Kothari Soni’s hair at a party: ‘I was very jealous’

tv

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:36 IST

Seema Khan shared an anecdote from a few years ago, in which she stuck chewing gum in Neelam Kothari Soni’s hair. Seema confessed that her reason for doing so was jealousy - she was envious of Neelam’s envious mane.

Along with Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, Seema and Neelam featured in the recently-released reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which gave viewers a voyeuristic peek into their lives. Despite criticism, the series became a ‘cringe-watch’ favourite and is one of the top shows on Netflix India.

During an interview with Mashable India to promote Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Seema revealed the incident involving Neelam. “I was very jealous of her hair. She had the most beautiful, long hair and I was angry. I was so upset. I was jealous, so I stuck gum in her hair. She walked around the whole party with gum in her hair,” she said. Neelam interjected, “You were not jealous, you were just behaving mad.”

Gauri Khan recently hinted that Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives might be up for a sequel. She shared the poster of the show on Instagram and wrote, “Hey girls ... I’m gate crashing season 2.” Incidentally, she and her husband, Shah Rukh Khan, had a cameo appearance in the finale episode.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant has asked her husband to ‘introduce himself to everyone’, says she got married ‘under difficult circumstances’

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives featured a host of celebrity cameos, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor. Suhana Khan made an appearance over video call.

Seema, Neelam, Bhavana and Maheep are thrilled with the response to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and thanked the audience in a special video. “Thank you for watching us, thank you for loving us, thank you for laughing with us and thank you for not ignoring us. We love you! Keep watching again and again and again. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, only on Netflix,” they said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more