e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Fresh off Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives binge, Twitter asks why Seema and Sohail Khan are living in separate houses

Fresh off Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives binge, Twitter asks why Seema and Sohail Khan are living in separate houses

Twitter users are wondering why Seema and Sohail Khan live in separate houses, as shown in the new Netlfix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

tv Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 17:33 IST
HT Entertainment
HT Entertainment
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Seema Khan with Sohail Khan and their son Yohan.
Seema Khan with Sohail Khan and their son Yohan.
         

Netflix’s latest reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives debuted on Friday and many have already binged through it. The show stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Panday and Seema Khan as the protagonists. However, the audience is a little confused by a few things, such as why are Seema and Sohail Khan not living together.

In the first episode of the season, Sohail’s enters Seema’s home and she is heard saying ‘So Sohail came over,’ hinting that the actor and the fashion designer do not live together. In the fourth episode, her elder son Nirvaan comes back from the US. He checks out her newly renovated home and she tells him to spend more time with her. Nirvaan says that he will ‘keep coming’ to visit but she gets upset that he would not stay with her. “You are talking as if I live across the ocean. I live across the street,” he tells her. “I don’t see enough of him. He stays with his dad, and he comes here and sleeps. It’s one of the most annoying things about Nirvaan,” she tells later to the camera.

 
 
 
 

Now, a few Twitter users are wondering if Sohail and Seema are separated and if so, would it be right to call her a ‘Bollywood wife’. Some viewers were also confused with Seema calling hers an unconventional marriage.

“Seema says she isn’t having a conventional marriage with Sohail. What’s a conventional marriage?,” read a tweet. “Why do seema and sohail live in seperate houses? Are they in open relationship #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives,” read another tweet. “What does Seema Khan mean by ‘me and Sohail are not the conventional marriage but we are happy?’ Ummm..”

Also read: Sana Khan goes out for car ride with husband Anas Sayied, mother-in-law pampers her with home-cooked biryani. Watch

“Seema appears to be separated from Sohail? Kind of not a Bollywood wife?,” wrote a viewer. “Sohail Khan seems estranged with Seema. Those 2 cameos make it more obvious rather than hiding it,” read another tweet.

Back in 2017, there were rumours that Sohail and Seema had separated after a tiff. However, neither of them had confirmed the reports. Talking about Sohail on the show, Seema said that she will ‘always love Sohail’. “We have the most amazing family. Sohail is the most amazing father. He has been amazing since my kids were born. I love him, I always will. We have a great relationship. It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy,” she said. “Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Rajasthan woman tortured with pliers to ‘free her from evil spirit’
Rajasthan woman tortured with pliers to ‘free her from evil spirit’
Have inputs of ‘unwanted elements’ among protesting farmers: Khattar
Have inputs of ‘unwanted elements’ among protesting farmers: Khattar
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
‘Plot to end Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: Farmers camp in Delhi, more at borders
‘Plot to end Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: Farmers camp in Delhi, more at borders
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In