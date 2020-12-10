Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Neelam says she heard a rumour about her being gay, reveals her reaction

tv

Neelam Kothari Soni opened up about the most bizarre rumour that she heard about herself -- that she is secretly in the closet. She made the revelation during a promotional interview for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and also shared her response to it.

The new reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is an instant success, with viewers hooked on to the voyeuristic peek into the glamorous lives of four Bollywood wives - Neelam (wife of Sameer Soni), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor) and Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan). Within hours of its release, it became the top trending show on Netflix India.

In an interview with Mashable India, Neelam talked about the most outlandish rumour she heard about herself. “I was actually gay (laughs). When I heard about this, I was like, ‘Okay, I guess this is how rumours start, out of nowhere.’ This came back to me. It wasn’t written about but it was just via someone that I got to hear about it,” she said.

Neelam, who was a successful actor in the ’80s and ’90s, discussed the possibility of making a comeback to acting. While her friends encouraged her to go for it, she was plagued by doubt, wondering if she even knew how to act anymore. She also sought advice from her close friend, Ekta Kapoor, about a possible return.

Earlier this week, Neelam, Bhavana, Maheep and Seema came together for a special video, thanking the audience for their overwhelming response to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the clip, they said, “Thank you for watching us, thank you for loving us, thank you for laughing with us and thank you for not ignoring us. We love you! Keep watching again and again and again. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, only on Netflix.”

