“When I was 22...I wore baggy clothes with broad belts,” says Neelam Kothari Soni

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:16 IST

Where were you career-wise?

I had started acting at 16 with Jawaani (1984). So, I was at my peak and working round the clock, and would shoot back-to-back for three films in a day.

And your finances?

Very sound. Dad managed my money. At that point it wasn’t about how much money I was making, it was more about working hard and being successful.

Neelam Kothari Soni with her mother in Kullu Manali during the shoot of Sahebzaade (1992)

Did this stability impact your mindset at the time?

I felt blessed and very grateful to god that I didn’t have to struggle and things were easy for me.

And your future plans...?

I was very clear that I’d join my family business and become a jewellery designer.

The actress with her parents, brother, sister-in-law and nephews

So, what was your fashion sense like?

I wore baggy clothes with a broad belt in strange colour combinations like yellow and purple! I wasn’t brand conscious.

And your favourite food...?

I was born and brought up in Hong Kong, so Chinese. And I loved going to China Garden on my off day, which was a Sunday.

In Disneyland while touring in the US for her shows

What’s your most prized possession?

My dark blue Maruti 1000 because it was my first big buy from my own money.

Neelam at 22

Finally, what did you do for fitness?

Nothing! I ate everything and I never exercised or even went for a walk. I guess I had a great metabolic rate.

October 11, 2020

