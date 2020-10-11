“When I was 22...I wore baggy clothes with broad belts,” says Neelam Kothari Soni
Where were you career-wise?
I had started acting at 16 with Jawaani (1984). So, I was at my peak and working round the clock, and would shoot back-to-back for three films in a day.
And your finances?
Very sound. Dad managed my money. At that point it wasn’t about how much money I was making, it was more about working hard and being successful.
Did this stability impact your mindset at the time?
I felt blessed and very grateful to god that I didn’t have to struggle and things were easy for me.
And your future plans...?
I was very clear that I’d join my family business and become a jewellery designer.
So, what was your fashion sense like?
I wore baggy clothes with a broad belt in strange colour combinations like yellow and purple! I wasn’t brand conscious.
And your favourite food...?
I was born and brought up in Hong Kong, so Chinese. And I loved going to China Garden on my off day, which was a Sunday.
What’s your most prized possession?
My dark blue Maruti 1000 because it was my first big buy from my own money.
Finally, what did you do for fitness?
Nothing! I ate everything and I never exercised or even went for a walk. I guess I had a great metabolic rate.
