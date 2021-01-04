Nishant Singh Malkhani meets with car accident in Jaisalmer on New Year’s Eve

tv

Actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani’s car met with an accident in Jaisalmer on Thursday night. While the car was badly mangled, he and his friends escaped unhurt.

Nishant was in Jaisalmer for work but decided to extend his trip by a few days and celebrate the New Year. He was driving when a car coming from the wrong side collided with his vehicle, despite his best efforts to thwart the crash. The accident took place at 11.59 pm on Thursday.

“There is nothing to worry and I am perfectly alright with no injuries. It’s just that the car got badly damaged and a crane was called to lift it. With God’s grace and my mom’s blessings, I am fine,” he told The Times of India.

Nishant revealed that the driver of the other car fled after the accident. “I was driving and suddenly saw another car coming from the wrong side. The road was quite steep and to save us, I went off the road but in vain. I shifted towards the left but this car rammed into mine. Thankfully, only the car got damaged and all of us were saved without any scratch. Surprisingly, the guy who rammed into our car immediately fled from the spot. Later, we somehow managed to reach our hotel,” he said.

Last year, Nishant was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 but was the third one to be evicted, on the basis of in-house voting. In a video shared on Instagram after his exit from the Bigg Boss, he gave a message to his detractors

“So guys, iss hafte Bigg Boss ke ghar mein jo mere saath hua, mujhe kaha gaya, uske liye mera sirf ek jawaab hai. Chamak sabko nazar aati hai, par andhera koi nahi dekh paata (So, what happened with me in the Bigg Boss house and what I was told, I just have one answer for it. Everyone can see shine but no one can see the darkness),” he said, asking in the caption if his eviction was fair.

