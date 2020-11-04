Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani says Jaan Kumar Sanu ‘doesn’t have his own brain’, calls him ‘very harmful’

tv

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 12:23 IST

Nishant Singh Malkhani, the other contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14 this week along with Kavita Kaushik, feels that Jaan Kumar Sanu has no capacity to think on his own. The two shared a close bond on the show, but it soured after a captaincy task that was won by Eijaz Khan, and worsened when Jaan sent Nishant to the red zone.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Nishant said that he considered Jaan a brother and always patiently heard him out, but was let down by him. “I treated him like a younger brother for a very long time in the house, because my younger brother is of the exact same age, 26-27. And he approached me like that in every conversation, like, ‘Nishant, you are like my bhai. You have to tell me what to do. I want to just express my feelings in front of you. I can’t be myself in front of anybody. I want to end my friendship with Nikki (Tamboli), she misuses and humiliates me. It is hurting my self-respect. I’m feeling broken inside.’ Me, being a nice person, I always heard him out. ‘Okay, tell me, I will listen to you and maybe by telling me what you’re feeling, you will find a solution to your problem.’ This was my hope from him,” he said.

Nishant said that he was against Eijaz becoming the captain only for the sake of Jaan. “Before the task in which Eijaz became the captain, Jaan came to me and said, ‘Eijaz will not bring me out (of the red zone), he will only bring Nikki and Pavitra (Punia) out.’ We all thought that Eijaz would have the power, as captain, to bring one or, at the most, two people out. Nobody could imagine that he would have the power to swap four people. My whole aim for Eijaz not being the captain was that Jaan could be saved. Because if anybody else will be the captain, I know the second priority for them will be Jaan,” he said.

“People had a merciful view towards Pavitra because she had been in the red zone for 10-12 days. People would have brought her out just for that reason, because she had been suffering for so many days and was not being able to live a free life in the house. But the second option for everybody was Jaan, because nobody likes Nikki or Rahul (Vaidya). They are very hated characters inside the house. People don’t like them at all because of the way they think, talk and behave with everybody else,” he added.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik reveals what actually provoked fight with Eijaz Khan, says ‘he doesn’t need love, he needs chamchas’

Nishant said that he fought with all his might to ensure that Eijaz does not become the captain and at one point, it was in Jaan’s hand to take him out of the race. “Jaan picked up the bag and kept it back, because Eijaz did some emotional blackmail and reverse psychology with him. From that point, I was extremely disappointed with this fellow. There is a limit to idiocy and he crossed that, according to me, so I did not even want to talk to him because I had lost my faith in him. I cannot trust him ever. I did not speak to him for one-and-a-half or two days and in that time, Nikki brainwashed him against me,” he said.

According to Nishant, Nikki is against him because he has always called her out when she was in the wrong. “Nikki doesn’t like me because I have always stood against her, even when we were kind of sitting together and chatting. Even then, if she did something wrong, I would tell it to her face. Nikki knew that I would never be on her side, so she played her game. Jaan, being the stupid person that he is, he has no brain of his own, he nominated me and put me in the red zone. I think he doesn’t deserve a friend like me. He doesn’t deserve to be anybody’s friend because he is more of a harmful friend rather than somebody who can do good to you in your life. He is very harmful, but he doesn’t have his own brain. He only does what people around him will be pleased with,” he said.

Jaan voted against Nishant in Monday’s episode but was seen getting emotional after his exit. Nikki, Rahul, Jasmin Bhasin and others could be seen consoling him. However, later, Jasmin and Pavitra seemed puzzled by his subsequent U-turn and suggested that the tears were all for the cameras.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter