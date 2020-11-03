Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani shares video after his eviction, gives strong message to detractors

tv

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 11:40 IST

Nishant Singh Malkhani was almost unanimously voted out by the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 in a double eviction on Monday night. Kavita Kaushik also left the show due to less audience votes. Now, he has taken to Instagram to share a video message for his detractors.

“So guys, iss hafte Bigg Boss ke ghar mein jo mere saath hua, mujhe kaha gaya, uske liye mera sirf ek jawaab hai. Chamak sabko nazar aati hai, par andhera koi nahi dekh paata (So, what happened with me in the Bigg Boss house and what I was told, I just have one answer for it. Everyone can see shine but no one can see the darkness.),” he said. In his caption, he asked his followers if his eviction was fair.

Fans of Nishant protested against his eviction in the comments section. “Not fair... when public voted for Kavita then aapko kyu nikala (why were you evicted),” one wrote. “U are hero sir .uh deserve more than jàan . And now we will stop watching #bb14 #boycottbb14,” another commented, calling him more deserving than Jaan Kumar Sanu.

“Am big fan ..and you have done very well I always voted you I don’t think BB has done good decision , you are very well players l you stand for yourself as well as you are true player honest person,” a third fan wrote.

In Monday night’s episode, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Eijaz Khan and Shardul Pandit told Bigg Boss that Nishant did not deserve to stay in the house, with many of them saying that his personality was not interesting enough for the show. Only Naina Singh named Kavita.

Jaan, despite voting Nishant out, got emotional about his exit and began crying. The two had exchanged harsh words during the first ‘tabadla (exchange)’ task.

