Rakesh Bedi joins the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘I was narrated this role 12 years ago’

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 19:27 IST

Actor Rakesh Bedi is the latest actor to join the cast of popular family comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He will essay the role of Taarak Mehta’s boss on the show. .

Confirming the news, Rakesh told Times of India, “Yes, I have started shooting for the show and yesterday (August 14) was my first day on the sets.” He further elaborated on his role and told the daily, “It’s is very interesting. So, I was narrated this role 12 years ago when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began. I am playing the role of Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha’s boss, the character is part of the actual story also in the book. It is a very important role. But things did not materalise as the story did not go in that direction and it was more about Jethalal. This time when the shooting started once again started I was called. The show will see a change and my character will be introduced. My character was always part of the show, but it was never introduced or explored.”

Rakesh was recently seen in the popular comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain as the father of Angoori. Rakesh has earlier worked in several comedy shows including Shrimaan Shrimati and Zaban Sambhaal Ke. His Shrimaan Shrimati recently saw a rerun during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Rakesh had told Hindustan Times, “Jab yeh serial shuru hua TV par, meri wife baith ke dekh rahi thi aur main dusre kamre main tha (when the show began, my wife was watching and I was in the other room). I immediately ran to my bedroom when I heard my wife laughing aloud. I asked her ‘Why are you laughing so much?’ She said: ‘Maine dekha hi nahi tha yeh wala episode aapka (I had not watched this particular episode)’.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 12 years and 3000 episodes recently.

