Home / TV / Indraneil Sengupta reacts after being slammed for calling wife Barkha 'neighbour's envy, owner's pride'

Indraneil Sengupta reacts after being slammed for calling wife Barkha ‘neighbour’s envy, owner’s pride’

Actor Indraneil Sengupta is being slammed for calling wife Barkha Bisht ‘owner’s pride’. He says it was just a ‘fun use’ of words and he knew he would receive flak.

tv Updated: Aug 15, 2020 18:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Indraneil Sengupta insists his caption was all in fun.
Indraneil Sengupta insists his caption was all in fun.
         

Actor Indraneil Sengupta attracted quite some flak after he called his own wife and actor Barkha Sengupta “owner’s pride”. He was trying to sound romantic and flattering as he posted a picture of the Naamkaran actor.

Indraneil, who has also worked with Vidya Balan in Kahaani, shared a silhouette of his wife Barkha as she stood at the balcony with her back towards the camera. Barkha is seen wearing a black dress in the picture. Sharing the picture, Indraneil wrote, “Neighbours’ envy, owner’s pride @barkhasengupta.”

Instagram users werequick to slam him for the patriarchal post. A female user wrote, “Was looking for the leash on her neck from the owner...Intellectual captions are rare, definitely onida had it... sadly not all does!”

Hindustantimes

Responding to her, Indraneil wrote, “hahaha I knew the ‘owner’ would draw some flak, but it’s just a fun use of the popular line.” The woman said she did not see any humour in his caption and wrote, “I definitely tried to find the fun but maybe I lack a good sense of humour. Or maybe in my own way I am trying to resent the idea of women being as addressed as an object that needs ownership. Your words matter more than my words, I would request you to use them wisely since we (women) have a different battle to fight everyday, and sometimes a little hand of help matters more #thankyou.”

Indraneil has featured in Taapsee Pannu’s Mulk and web series Love And Affairs. He also features in the recent show Abhay 2.

