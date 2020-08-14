Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fans recover from surgeries watching the show, says Atmaram Bhide aka Mandar

tv

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:13 IST

Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who essays the role of Gokuldham society secretary Atmaram Bhide, in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has revealed that his surgeon fans watch the show between the three to four surgeries that they conduct in a day.

Speaking with Times of India in an interview, Mandar said, “There are many fan moments like I met a few surgeons recently and they told me that they perform three to four surgeries in a day and between two surgeries they watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to relax their mind. So, I consider it as a big compliment that they watch our show for their mental peace. Then there was a fan who had posted a picture of his father watching our show after surgery.”

The actor said that his fan had revealed how his father’s health journey became easy as he was watching the show. “His father’s health was improving day by day watching Taarak and he thanked the entire team. It was a very heart touching moment for us. Then I was invited as a chief guest at a society in Mumbai and they had three wings in their society, they told me they started celebrating festivals together after watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, all these things give us a lot of pride,” Mandar added.

He also said he would love to essay the role of Iyer in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and also revealed the reason behind it. “Yes, I have always been fascinated to play the role of Mr. Iyer and not because Babitaji is his wife (laughs). I know a lot of people will think like that. I would love to play that role if given a chance because I am very fond of learning new languages. I learned a bit of Malayalam when I was in Dubai. If given a chance I would love to learn Tamil language and play Mr. Iyer’s role. Also, the character of Mr. Iyer has different shades to perform. Especially the love-hate relationship he shares with Jethalal and Bhide. So, if given an opportunity, I will definitely choose to play that role.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently toppled daily soaps Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya to emerge as the top rated Hindi entertainment programmes for the third last week of July. As per the latest BARC data, it stood in the third place among the paid Hindi channels offering Hindi entertainment.

Show creator Asit Kumar Modi had told Hindustan Times, “We were worried and scared that people’s tastes may have changed, given the three-month long break that has opened up a variety of platforms for entertainment. People are watching stuff on OTT, they are going to various other places and getting them back on TV was a challenge. But I think the writers and the entire team worked hard together to come up with fresh episodes that have garnered such viewership from audiences.”

