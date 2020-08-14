Anees Bazmee postpones plans to resume Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 shoot

bollywood

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:35 IST

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has reshuffled his plans for resuming Bhool Bhulayyai 2 shoot next month and now hopes to begin only by year end. Earlier, he had said he would resume shoot in September. He was shooting for the film in Rajasthan when the schedule got cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anees told Mid Day, “Since we have already filmed a few portions in Lucknow, it makes sense to shoot there to maintain continuity. We intend to resume work by the year-end, [with the schedule] running into early 2021. I hope the vaccine arrives soon; it’ll make matters easier.” Around 35 days of shoot remains for the film.

He added, “The unit of our Lucknow schedule comprised 400 people. It will be a tough task to shoot with one-third of the strength. We have three to four cameras, with four people assigned for each. Then, there are light men, actors’ staff and crew members from other departments.”

In June, Anees had revealed he wanted to resume shooting by September. “We have to go to Lucknow to finish the film. We had built a huge set and it has been standing untouched all these months. It is imperative to shoot the remaining portions there to maintain continuity. The safety of our cast and crew is of utmost importance to us. Only when we receive the permission from the [Uttar Pradesh] government, will we resume work on the film. Hopefully, we will revisit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by September,” he had said.

Also read: Gunjan Saxena speaks about the importance of dreams, thanks IAF for helping her ‘realise my dream of flying, serve the nation’

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel, which is being directed by Anees and the film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film is a sequel to 2007 hit comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.The film also featured Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja and Paresh Rawal, among others. It was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, Manichitrathazhu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more