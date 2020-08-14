Gunjan Saxena speaks about the importance of dreams, thanks IAF for helping her ‘realise my dream of flying, serve the nation’

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 09:55 IST

Former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena took to social media to share an inspiring note about the importance and value of dreams. She also thanked the team of the recently released biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, for presenting her story.

She said: “Dreams do come true and lucky me, through the Indian Air Force not only did I realise my dream of flying but at the same time got the opportunity to serve the nation as well.”

She continued, “This entire dream has now translated into a movie which just released on Netflix. The whole team behind the making of this film has worked every single day for the last three years to present my story to the world. I am so very proud of this film, and even more thrilled at the idea of sharing my story with the world. I hope this film will inspire people to dream and share their dreams with positivity and hope. I would like to thank everybody who has helped and motivated me through this journey of mine. Hope you all enjoy watching this film. Jai Hind!”

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl stars Janhvi Kapoor in the title role and also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. The film has mostly got positive reviews; writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “Gunjan Saxena doesn’t subscribe to the hyper-nationalism that recent Indian war films have so proudly worn on their chest. Instead, director Sharan Sharma has chosen to explore a wholly different, but equally thorny topic: feminism.”

The film has not been free of controversy; first, Janhvi Kapoor was at the receiving end of a lot of backlash from fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, over the issue of nepotism, when the trailer of the film was unveiled online. After the release of the film, while several industry figures such as Hrithik Roshan and director Anurag Kashyap were effusive in praise, the Indian Air Force wrote a letter to the Censor Board, Dharma Productions and streaming giant Netflix for portraying “the IAF in an undue negative light”.

“In the aim to glorify the screen character of ‘Ex-Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena’, M/s Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture, especially against women in the IAF,” the letter said.

