Kartik Aaryan says ‘I hate nepotism’ as his sister Kritika turns ‘sasti Monjulika’. Watch video

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:57 IST

In the latest episode of his ‘Good News’ series, Kartik Aaryan gave a shout-out to the ‘unsung heroes’ -- Ramsay brothers, Vikram Bhatt, Ram Gopal Varma, Aahat and Zee Horror Show -- for instilling the fear of ghosts in the hearts of Indians. He cited the creative use of a sari-clad woman with white make-up to scare violators of the lockdown in Odisha last month.

Kartik then said that he had a similar plan for the residents of Juhu, and called his sister Kritika Tiwari, who came in wearing a loose all-white outfit with her hair covering her entire face, much like the ghost in The Ring. However, the actor was unimpressed and told her, “Abbe, bhootni banne bola tha, Thakur banne nahi (I told you to dress up like a ghost, not like Thakur).”

As Kartik continues to deliver good news, Kritika returns wearing a T-shirt with her hair tied up. “Perfect, ab lag rahi hai na bhootni (now you look like a ghost)!,” he exclaims. She holds up the mask in her hand, revealing that this was her normal look and that she was going to wear the mask to look scary.

Kritika then storms off, complaining to their mother that she did not want to be a part of Kartik’s videos anymore. He then gives a weary expression and says, “I hate nepotism”.

The video, shared by Kartik on his Instagram account, was captioned, “Koki Presents Sasti Monjulika. #GoodNews #KokiPoochega.” Monjulika, the vengeful spirit, was Vidya Balan’s alternate personality in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Incidentally, Kartik will be seen in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel, which is being directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. He was shooting for the film in Rajasthan when the schedule got cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he returned home. Since then, he has been isolating with his family in Mumbai.

