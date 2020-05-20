e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan on deleting video after being accused of misogyny: ‘Don’t you think my sister would have objected?’

Kartik Aaryan on deleting video after being accused of misogyny: ‘Don’t you think my sister would have objected?’

Kartik Aaryan has talked about deleting his Instagram video after he was called out for ‘promoting domestic violence’.

bollywood Updated: May 20, 2020 18:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan joked in the video about throwing his sister off the balcony for not making good food.
Kartik Aaryan joked in the video about throwing his sister off the balcony for not making good food.
         

Actor Kartik Aaryan has finally explained why he deleted a video from his Instagram account after it raked up a controversy. Kartik had posted a TikTok video last month in which he joked about beating up his sister Kritika Tiwari for not cooking food well.

He opened about the same in an interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra. He was asked about his previous movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pati Patni Aur Woh, and if he had a blind spot for what could potentially be seen as misogynistic messaging. Kartik said he chooses films trusting the director’s vision and the flow of the story.

 

About the video with his sister, he said, “It was said that it promoted domestic violence. Think about it, if that had been the case, don’t you think my sister would have objected? Or my mom? They watched it before we uploaded it. Things are sometimes blown out of proportion as well. After I deleted the video, many peole asked me why did I delete it. There are two sides to everything. You just have to go along. But I am not promoting anything.”

Kartik added that he deleted the video because it hurt some people’s sentiments. “I know it hurts some people’s sentiments, that’s why I deleted it. If someone was even slightly hurt by it, I should just delete it and not get into it. I wouldn’t really care about it,” he said.

Also read: What Are The Odds movie review: Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama’s ode to Wes Anderson is cute but not crazy enough

The actor had earned criticism from singer Sona Mohapatra and many internet users for the video. She had shared a long post about her opinion on his video, without naming him. Written entirely in Hindi, the note mentioned how Kartik’s career is built on misogynist movies. Sona said that it was not funny but ridiculous how he ‘throws his sister out of the balcony for making bad rotis’. “It is a slap in the face of those women who are trapped inside their home due to the coronavirus lockdown, suffering domestic violence.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In