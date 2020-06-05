Deepika Padukone hilariously trolls Kartik Aaryan as he asks a question about her Cannes shenanigans, watch video

bollywood

Deepika Padukone shared a throwback video from her Cannes stint last year on Instagram late Thursday and it shows the actor having a blast while decking up for her red carpet appearance. The behind-the-scenes video shows her grooving to music and acting goofy.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Deepika captioned it, “Green Room Shenanigans... #cannes #throwbackthursday.” She is seen in a bathrobe and is having fun while getting her hair done. The look was for her second-day appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of the film Dolor Y Gloria (Pain and Glory), where she walked the red carpet in a ruffled lime green Giambattista Valli gown with a train.

The video received more than 3.7 million views within a few hours. Actor Kartik Aaryan chose to follow the lead of Amitabh Bachchan and ask the meaning of a word he didn’t understand from the actor, “Shenanigans matlab?” Deepika also didn’t hold back in explaining the term to the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor and replied, “silly or high-spirited behaviour, mischief (like you on most days) @kartikaaryan,” along with a laughing emoji.

This was not the first time Deepika and Kartik engaged in a banter on social media. When Kartik went live on Instagram last month to ask fans whether he should shave off his beard or not, Deepika commented with an emoji of a girl raising her hand -- which indicates that she wants Kartik to shave his beard. He also recently expressed his wish to marry a girl like Deepika “who shows off her husband proudly.”

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, which hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day this year. It failed to repeat the success of the original 2009 film that starred Deepika Padukone and Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

