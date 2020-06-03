Kartik Aaryan wants to marry someone like Deepika Padukone because she ‘shows off her husband proudly’

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:31 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan hasn’t kept his admiration for Deepika Padukone a secret. In an Instagram live session, he said that he would want to marry someone like Deepika, and also gave a reason for it.

While chatting with fans in a live session organised by Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was asked what sort of person he’d want to marry. “Someone like Deepika Padukone,” he said, and added, “One who shows off her husband proudly.”

Deepika is married to actor Ranveer Singh, and often posts pictures of him on social media. When Kartik was asked when he’d be sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif, he replied, “I actually look better with DP also. Will you find our pairing interesting as well? You answer this. Please manifest this into the universe that I do a film with DP.”

Kartik and Deepika have in the past engaged in some fun social media banter. During the promotions of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Deepika had asked Kartik to teach her the hook step to the song Dheeme Dheeme. When the two ran into each other at the airport, they did a quick dance performance for fans and the paparazzi. Recently, when Kartik asked his fans if he should shave of his lockdown beard, Deepika jumped into the conversation and said that he should. Kartik had also shared pictures of himself with Deepika on social media, and written, “Hai kisi Director mein dum?”

Kartik’s last screen appearance was in Imtiaz Ali’s critically panned Love Aaj Kal. Deepika, meanwhile, appeared in the social drama Chhapaak. Both actors have kept their fans updated about their lives under lockdown with regular social media posts, live sessions, and interviews.

