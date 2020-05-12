Kartik Aaryan brings us some good news during coronavirus times, gets inspired by John Krasinski

bollywood

Updated: May 12, 2020 19:31 IST

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has posted a new video on Instagram where he criticised the negative news all around us and also shared one good news with fans. The video opens with Kartik saying that he stumbled upon a video by actor John Krasinski where the Hollywood star champions good news and only good news. Karsinski does a YouTube show, Good News By John Karsinski.

“So I Googled Good news India and guess what? Neither do we lack in good news, nor those interested in reading good news,” Kartik added. He then requested fans to spread good news and make the “viral, like memes”. He then moved on to talk about four young people from Kerala who had created a volunteer group during the floods and this group is now helping people get medicines at home during the ongoing lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic.

“Koki Good News dene vaala hai,” he wrote alongside the video. The post was lapped up by fans and industry colleagues including actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Janhvi wrote, “Thank God, much neeeded.” Rakul Preet also appreciated Kartik’s initiative.

Kartik has been quite active during the lockdown than has completed 40 days and is likely to be extended soon. The Bollywood actor created his own YouTube channel and has been sharing regular videos as “Koki Poochega”. Under this, he has also interviewed Covid-19 survivors.

