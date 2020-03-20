Sarvguna Sampanna actor Tina Philip’s wedding postponed amid coronavirus: ‘Feel bad for losses people incurred’

tv

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:54 IST

Sarvaguna Sampanna actor Tina Philip, who was to tie the knot with fiance Nikhil Sharma in a grand wedding ceremony in April, has postponed it indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. Tina revealed that even her parents are in the UK and cannot fly to India for the wedding.

Sharing her grand wedding plans, Tina told Hindustan Times, “We were planning to have two weddings — a Christian wedding in Mumbai on April 4 and a Hindu wedding in Haridwar at a later date. My relatives from the UK, US and the Middle East were supposed to attend the wedding. However, we have postponed both the ceremonies now. I have heard of some couples getting married with just their parents in attendance, and postponing the celebrations to a later date. Unfortunately, we can’t even do that as my parents are in the UK and will not able to fly to India.”

The actor, who is glad that the organisers have agreed to reworking everything on a later date, however, regrets other losses incurred by her various family members and friends. She said, “Nikhil and I were looking forward to it. We waited for eight months after our engagement as we wanted to have enough time to plan the wedding perfectly. I was also looking forward to meeting my parents, extended family and friends under one roof. I feel bad about the losses they would have incurred with so many cancellations of flight tickets.”

Also read: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal confirm postponing wedding amid coronavirus outbreak: ‘Wish for everyone to be healthy and safe’

Tina and Nikhil are among many celebrity couples who had to put their wedding plans on the backburner due to Covid-19 spread. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were to get married in April, have now decided to take the plunge on a later date. There are also reports that Varun Dhawan’s summer wedding with girlfriend Natasha Dalal has also been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In Hollywood too, Emma Stone and her fiance Dave McCary have decided to postpone their wedding. The two got engaged in December last year and were to tie the knot in Los Angeles in this month.

Follow @htshowbiz for more