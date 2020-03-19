Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal confirm postponing wedding amid coronavirus outbreak: ‘Wish for everyone to be healthy and safe’

bollywood

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have confirmed that their wedding has been shifted from April to a later this year. The wedding was earlier scheduled for mid April. Film and TV shows’ shootings and release have also been cancelled in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson for the actors said, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected.”

After months of speculation about the date and venue for the wedding, Richa and Ali had admitted last month that the process for marriage registration had begun. Their spokesperson said,“Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. As per process, a three-month window is valid [for the wedding to take place] from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it’s a happy occasion, and all the parties involved are elated.”

Recent reports also claimed that Varun Dhawan was reportedly planning a wedding with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal this summer but it has also been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, Varun took to Instagram on Wednesday and responded to the rumours. He was interacting with fans when questioned about his wedding plans. “Yaar, shaadi kab hai, iss sawaal ka jawaab de de kar main bohot bore ho gaya hoon. Jab hogi, hogi. Dekhenge. Abhi toh kuch nahi ho raha hai, abhi toh sab quarantine mein hai (I am totally bored of answering frequent questions on when I plan to get married; It will happen when it has to. It is not happening as of now and we are all in quarantine for now),” he had said.

While Richa was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga where she played the latter’s college friend and a professional kabbaddi player, Ali featured in Netflix film House Arrest which has received good reviews. He also played a pivotal role in Prasthanam remake that also starred Sanjay Dutt.

