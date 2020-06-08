Smriti Irani brings together Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast after 20 years for a special video for Ekta Kapoor. Watch

tv

For producer Ekta Kapoor’s birthday, the cast of her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi came together to record a special video. The entire cast, including Smriti Irani, Ronit Roy, Mouni Roy, Pulkit Samrat, Hansika Motwani and Ram Kapoor, reunited two decades after the show was first aired.

Smriti, who is among Ekta’s best friends, shared the ten-minute video on her Instagram account and wrote, “#HappyBirthdayEktaKapoor. Look who all came together after 20 years only for @ektarkapoor..”

In the video, Smriti says, “Kitne saal baad hum sab log ek saath aaye taaki aapko humlog birthday wish kar sake. Hum woh hai jinhone apni zindagi ka pehla ghar, pehli gaadi shayad aapki wajah se khareeda. Lekin laute hum isliye hai, because we love you (We came together after so many years so that we could wish you a happy birthday. We are those people who perhaps bought our first houses and cars because of you. We reunited because we love you).”

“We love you because not many in India know that while we all celebrated these successes, you quietly helped many kids across orphanages and you fed many elderly across old-age homes, and that is what makes you extremely special,” she adds.

The video ends with special messages from Ekta’s family -- her mother Shobha Kapoor, father Jeetendra, brother Tusshar Kapoor and son Ravie.

Ekta was overwhelmed by the gesture and commented, “This has made me cry!!! Thankuuuuuu everyone specially uuuuuuuu!”

Several bigwigs from the television and film industries, including Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Rhea Kapoor and Suniel Shetty also wished Ekta on her birthday.

Tusshar shared a photo of Ekta with Ravie and wrote a heartfelt note. “Happy birthday passionate mom, doting daughter, loving sister, loyal friend and incredible bua! To the queen of Hearts and content, both! @ektarkapoor #happybirthday I love the light coming from above Ravioli,” he wrote.

