Even Tulsi has refused visitors to her home: This message from BMC has Smriti Irani’s nod

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:08 IST

Who can forget the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi title track. Even the slightest mention of it conjures an instant image in our minds of Tulsi opening the doors to her house and welcoming you in. However, now, that same title track has been used to share an important message and this one is Tulsi approved.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has used a tiny bit of the title track in their message about maintaining strict lockdown protocols. “’Kyunki Saans Bhi Bahut Smart Thi.’ She refused the home tour to any visitors, for the safety of her family members during the lockdown,” says the post shared by BMC on Instagram.

In the clip shared with the post, Tulsi is seen folding her hands and then closing the doors of her house.

The post was promptly shared by Union Minister Smriti Irani who essayed the role of Tulsi Virani in the television show.

“Saas ho ya Bahu stay at home and keep your loved ones safe,” Irani wrote on Instagram.

Shared some four hours ago, the post has collected over 1.2 lakh views and nearly 20,000 likes. Several people have praised the message, including producer Ekta Kapoor.

“Bahu smart haiiii,” she commented on the post.

Several others shared their reactions.

“For a moment I thought this was going to be re-screened... That’s one way to ensure people stay home,” wrote an Instagram user also subtly putting this idea into the universe. “We have memories attached… love you so much Tulsi,” posted another. “Hats off to creative mind,” commented a third.

